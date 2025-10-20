Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison Reveals The 1 Real Reason Las Vegas Is Losing Visitors At Alarming Rate - Are You Staying Away From Sin City, Too?

Las Vegas seems to be running out of luck with tourists. The city saw a 12% drop in visitors this July compared to last year, marking its sixth straight month of declining tourism, according to Steve Hill, CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA). [1]

Rick Harrison of Pawn Stars points out one main culprit: sticker shock.“Your average person takes a vacation every three or four years to Vegas,” he told Fox Business' Stuart Varney.“When they check out and there's an extra $500 on the bill... they're going like, 'I don't know if we're going to come back.'” [2]

Overpriced cocktails and hotel rooms are“pissing people off,” he added, blaming out-of-touch management for failing to adapt.“Business is Darwinism - you evolve or die,” he said.

Looking for a Vegas-style casino experience without the Vegas price tag? Here are some of the top alternatives to consider.



Must ReadAtlantic City

Featuring an ocean beach and historic boardwalk, Atlantic City offers a more relaxed vibe compared to the high-energy Vegas Strip.

The city offers nine casinos - including Caesars, Bally's, and MGM [3] - and resort fees range from $15.91 to $34 [4], well below Las Vegas' $40 average.

Time Out ranked Atlantic City as the third-best casino destination in the U.S., based on casino density and average hotel prices. [5]

If you're after a more affordable Vegas alternative, this often-overlooked spot deserves a place on your list.

New Orleans

With more than 2,000 slot machines, 100 table games, and a poker room, New Orleans' gaming industry is anchored by the Harrah's Casino. Other options include Boomtown New Orleans and the Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots.

Like Vegas, the city offers more than casinos. It hosts major events like Mardi Gras and the Jazz Fest and was named the“best food city in the world” by Time Out. [6]

While hotel prices spiked to $1,000 a night during the Super Bowl, according to Vice, rates are typically much lower throughout the year. [7]

Mississippi Gulf Coast (Biloxi–Gulfport–Bay St. Louis)

Home to 12 state-licensed casinos operating on the coast, and 14 more along the Mississippi River, this region is a budget-friendly alternative to Sin City.

In 2024, the Gulf Coast welcomed more than 15.7 million visitors and added 3,000 tourism jobs, according to Coastal Mississippi. [8] Overnight visitors spend an average of just $231 per trip - making a much more affordable option than Vegas.

For a cost-effective casino getaway, with beach views, the Gulf Coast is worth considering.



