Trilogy Metals (NYSE American: TMQ) (TSX: TMQ) Gains Federal Backing And Presidential Approval To Advance Road Access For Critical Mineral Development In Alaska



TMQ recently secured a $35.6 million strategic investment from the American Department of War to speed up development at the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (“UKMP”) in Alaska

President Donald Trump issued a decision to grant permits for the Ambler Access Project, making the development of domestic critical mineral assets possible

These strategic developments underscore Trilogy's pivotal role in America's minerals strategy, supporting the country's national security and energy objectives These updates help advance Trilogy's mission to strategically develop Alaska's world-class mineral district, in addition to protecting the environment and empowering local communities

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Trilogy Metals (NYSE American: TMQ) (TSX: TMQ) is making significant progress in its efforts to boost America's local supply chain for essential minerals. The company recently announced two major milestones: President Donald Trump's restoration of permits for the Ambler Access Project, a 211-mile industrial-use-only road linking Alaska's Dalton Highway to the Ambler Mining District, and a crucial $35.6 million investment from the U.S. Department of War.

The U.S. Department of War's investment, through the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, will grant the government a 10% interest in Trilogy Metals. The funding will help accelerate exploration and development efforts at the...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to TMQ are available in the company's newsroom at ibn/TMQ

About BillionDollarClub

BillionDollarClub (“BDC”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the biggest and brightest companies covered by IBN. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BDC is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BDC brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BDC is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BillionDollarClub, text“Billion” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BillionDollarClub website applicable to all content provided by BDC, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

BillionDollarClub

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

BillionDollarClub is powered by IBN