West Vault Mining Inc. (TSX.V: WVM) (OTCQX: WVMDF): Positioned For Re-Rating As Gold Hits Record Highs And Market Recognizes Optionality



100% owned Hasbrouck Gold Project offers zero construction risk until gold price justifies development, providing pure leverage to rising prices without execution overhang

110% IRR at $2,600 gold demonstrates explosive economics as spot prices top $4,000, while $1M annual burn rate and $2M cash preserve optionality for approximately 2 years without dilution Strategic positioning attracts gold-focused funds and potential M&A interest as one of few shovel-ready gold companies with no legacy liabilities in world-class Nevada jurisdiction

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

When Patience Becomes Strategy in a Bull Market

Gold's recent surge past $4,000 per ounce has reignited investor interest in precious metals equities, but not all gold stocks are created equal. While producers benefit from higher revenues, they also face rising input costs, operational risks, and capital allocation decisions that can destroy value. These companies offer potential but carry geological, permitting, and financing uncertainties that make them unsuitable for risk-averse investors. Between these extremes lies a rare category: fully permitted, construction-ready projects held by disciplined management teams willing to wait for optimal market conditions before pulling the trigger.

West Vault Mining (TSX.V: WVM) (OTCQX: WVMDF) occupies precisely this strategic middle ground. The company owns 100% of the Hasbrouck Gold Project in Nevada's Walker Lane, a 753,000-ounce proven and probable reserve with robust economics demonstrated in its...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to WVMDF are available in the company's newsroom at ibn/WVMDF

About Rocks & Stocks

Rocks & Stocks (“R&S”) is a specialized communications platform delivering deep insights into the mining industry. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN

R&S is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from Rocks & Stocks, text“Rocks” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Rocks & Stocks website applicable to all content provided by R&S, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

Rocks & Stocks

Los Angeles, CA

RocksAndStocks

310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

Rocks & Stocks is powered by IBN