Hyderabad Commissioner Cautions Parents Against 'Fake Police' Calls

Hyderabad, Oct 20 (IANS) Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar has urged people to beware of phone calls claiming to be from the police and informing that their children have been kidnapped.

“If they mention your children's names and play the sound of them crying, do not panic or get mentally disturbed. Anxiety, fear.. these two are turning into boons for cybercriminals. To put a check on these crimes, vigilance along with awareness is essential,” the Police Commissioner posted on 'X' on Sunday.

“Under no circumstances should you share personal details of your children or relatives on social media. If you receive such threatening calls, immediately inform the local police. Call the helpline number 1930 or file a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Portal gov,” he added.

Sajjanar also posted a telephonic conversation between a fraudster posing as a police officer and father of a child.

The Police Commissioner had earlier posted about a case registered Hyderabad Cybercrime Police Station against two YouTube channels for creating obscene content with minors. The case has been registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“Just because there is freedom on social media, it does not mean you can create any kind of content. The police department will take strict action against those responsible as per the law,” he said.

The Police Commissioner, who is known for his tough stand against cybercrimes, warned social media channels and content creators against posting indecent videos featuring minors.

He questioned the motive behind using children for online popularity.“When values fade in the illusion of views, what are we becoming? How justifiable is it to risk children merely to gain views and likes on social media? By creating indecent content with minors, what message are you really sending to society?,” he asked.

He suggested the social media channels to interview and highlight people who inspire youth and children-those who can truly contribute to the progress of society.“Don't divert children's minds by making such inappropriate videos with them,” he said.