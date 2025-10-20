Menorah Unveils Design Trends For The Large Electric Menorah

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Menorah today released its 2025 outlook on design trends shaping the large electric menorah-with a focus on multicolor LED illumination, dual-sided visibility for public spaces, modular engineering that speeds setup and storage, and safety-forward features that simplify nightly lighting throughout Hanukkah. The trends reflect feedback from municipalities, synagogues, campuses, cultural venues, and event producers seeking striking, reliable displays that honor tradition while embracing modern engineering.

To help communities prepare for the season, Menorah provides assembly references, base selection guidance, and troubleshooting resources at .

Multicolor LEDs and Dual-Sided Visibility

Public displays increasingly prioritize high-visibility lighting that reads well from every angle and on camera. Menorah's Super LUX lineup supports dual-sided illumination and multicolor control, helping organizers tailor the look for stage lighting, plazas, and town centers. Programmable options enable consistent, even lighting during ceremonies and media coverage.

Select models offer customization via an accompanying mobile app (Bluetooth-enabled) for color modes, timing, and sequences-useful for sound checks, rehearsals, and live streaming.

Modular Engineering for Faster Installation and Compact Storage

For facilities teams juggling seasonal programming, modular construction has become essential. Menorah's display menorahs are built from durable aluminum with components that fit together intuitively and pack into a wheeled carrying case with individual arm pockets. The result is faster assembly/teardown, reduced off‐season footprint, and simpler logistics for transport between sites.

Base configurations support indoor use, in‐ground installation, and an outdoor base cover designed to accommodate sandbags on hard surfaces for added stability-without permanent anchoring.

Safety-Forward, Automated Nightly Progression

Many public installations favor electric menorahs for safety, consistency, and ease of operation. Menorah's large display models include an integrated controller that automatically advances the lighting sequence every 24 hours, minimizing manual handling and keeping ceremonies on schedule across the eight nights of Hanukkah.

Size Range and Use-Case Fit

With installations in lobbies, atriums, campuses, plazas, and town squares, fit-to-site sizing is central to design. Menorah's public display lineup includes popular 6‐, 9‐, and 12‐foot models for large venues, plus smaller 2‐ and 3‐foot indoor options for desks, windows, and reception areas. Dual‐sided Super LUX models favor town centers and arenas where multi‐angle visibility is crucial, while forward‐facing LUX models excel on stages and storefronts.

About Menorah

Menorah supplies indoor and outdoor display menorahs for homes, institutions, and public spaces-including large electric menorahs reaching up to 12 feet. The company's lineup includes LUX and Super LUX models designed for high visibility, straightforward assembly, and season‐long reliability. Menorah serves municipalities, synagogues, schools, cultural venues, and event organizers.