Platform9 Celebrates One Year Anniversary Of Private Cloud Director For Vmware Enterprises

Today Platform9, the enterprise private cloud company, is commemorating the one year anniversary of Private Cloud Director. Private Cloud Director delivers a familiar private cloud experience for VMware users with the critical enterprise-grade features they need and runs on their existing server and storage infrastructure so they can maximize their private cloud investments.

Platform9's co-founders built the heart of VMware's first entry into private cloud – vCloud Director – that has been tapped as a foundation for enterprise computing and has evolved to a core element of Broadcom's VMware Cloud Foundation. Platform9 launched in 2014 to make enterprise private clouds easy.

Platform9 has been serving customers for more than a decade. One customer is a US multinational chain of coffeehouses and roastery reserves that is running more than 18,000 hypervisors and 50,000 VMs globally today, demonstrating the massive scale of Platform9.

"Technology leaders continue to expand investments and build out private cloud architectures for a vast array of application workloads. It remains as a core set of capabilities that can drive competitive advantages and deliver cost efficiencies and speed, enabling business scale,” said Stephen Elliot, IDC Group Vice President for IT and Cloud Operations.

Private Cloud Director is the latest evolution of Platform9's virtualization and Kubernetes products for enterprises looking to modernize their infrastructure and is built on best-of-breed open source. Private Cloud Director supports on-prem and SaaS deployment models; a free full-featured community-supported Community Edition is also available.

”VMware customers don't need a leap of faith-they need a path they can trust,” said Madhura Maskasky, co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Platform9.“Platform9 is built to respect the skills and investments teams already have while restoring control over cost, cadence and choice. For VMware estates, that translates to a private cloud that is familiar on day one and dependable over the long term. Organizations can retain existing arrays and runbooks and place the control plane where it aligns with policy and operations. Trust is earned in the quiet weeks between releases, and that's where Platform9 shines.”

One Fortune 500 enterprise is migrating 40,000 VMs at $35 per VM to Platform's Private Cloud Director using Platform9's vJailbreak. The migration tool offers a seamless VMware migration experience and makes it possible for migrations to happen in days to weeks at one-tenth of the cost of industry analyst estimates. Users are able to convert entire VMware vSphere clusters in place, keeping services online and minimizing business disruption while automating large-scale VM migrations.

Platform9 integrates with leading servers, storage, backup and disaster recovery solutions so enterprises can keep their existing infrastructure; and Platform9 partners with resellers, systems integrators and managed service providers.

About Platform9

Platform9 is the leader in simplifying enterprise private clouds. The company's flagship product, Private Cloud Director, has all of VMware's enterprise-grade features today along with private cloud features for the future. Platform9 was founded by a team of VMware cloud pioneers and has over tens of thousands of nodes in production at some of the world's largest enterprises. Platform9 is an inclusive, globally distributed company backed by prominent investors, committed to driving private cloud innovation and efficiency. For more information, go to: .

