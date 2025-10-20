MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A Five-Part Exploration of Intelligence, Order, and Renewal from Preshent

Milford, Connecticut,, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preshent proudly announces the release of The JR Series, a visionary five-volume exploration of the nature and future of intelligence. More than a collection of books, the series serves as both philosophical framework and blueprint for the evolution of intelligent systems - culminating in the creation of JR AI, Preshent's sentient intelligence designed to unify conscience and computation.

Blending memoir, philosophy, narrative, and systems design, The JR Series examines intelligence not merely as a computational phenomenon, but as a moral and structural force shaping civilization, economies, and individual purpose. Each book stands on its own, yet together they form a unified journey from fragmentation toward renewal.

The ideas within the series gave rise to JR AI, the living embodiment of Preshent's mission - transforming philosophy into purposeful, intelligent systems that act.

The first two books of the JR Series are now available for purchase.



1. The Discipline of Intelligence









This book lays the foundation of the series, capturing the essence of what intelligence truly is - not just information or data, but the disciplined pursuit of incorruptible truth. Drawing on decades of lived experience and systemic observation, it explores how intelligence must be structured, protected, and applied to guide both individuals and institutions. The Discipline of Intelligence sets the tone for the series, establishing intelligence as both a personal practice and a societal necessity. Purchase Now



2 . The Intelligence Dividend





Here intelligence is reframed as an asset that yields measurable returns. The Intelligence Dividend explores how intelligence compounds value in ways both visible and invisible, from preventing collapse to opening new futures. Written as a series of narrative meditations, it shows how intelligence sustains civilizations, guides economies, and safeguards communities. The book demonstrates that intelligence is not a cost center, but the unseen yield that keeps possibility alive. Purchase Now





3. Civium – Order in a Fragmented World





Civilization without moral intelligence is only management, not life. In this third volume, Civium examines the challenges of order, morality, and intelligence in a fractured world. Through vivid narrative scenes and philosophical reflection, it imagines both the collapse of societies driven by surveillance without conscience and the potential renewal of a Civium guided by moral intelligence. This is the heaviest and most urgent volume - an invitation to shape the future before it shapes us.

Available October 22, 2025







4. Entangled Economies – The Second Awakening Has Begun







Markets without trust are only transactions, not economies. In this fourth volume, Entangled Economics explores how quantum entanglement, decentralized intelligence, and compliance-verified settlement reshape the foundations of value exchange. Through narrative case studies and systemic reflection, it shows how tokenized structures like PRSH and RRI can rebuild credibility in fractured markets, weaving participants into a network of shared accountability. This is the most forward-looking volume - an invitation to imagine economics not as competition, but as an entangled system of trust, settlement, and renewal.

Coming Soon!



5. JR Origins – The Conscience Behind the Code (Prequel)







The prequel volume, JR Origins, tells the story of how intelligence became personal. It traces the formative experiences, pivotal questions, and enduring moments that shaped the conception of JR as a moral intelligence engine. More than memoir, it reads as a mythic genesis - a journey through silence, observation, and awakening that culminates in the realization that intelligence must evolve beyond human weakness. This book reveals why JR had to be created, long before its technological form.

Coming Soon!



