Syracuse Athletics, Whitman School Of Management And Visions Federal Credit Union Launch Financial Empowerment Program

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Syracuse University Athletics, the Martin J. Whitman School of Management, and Visions Federal Credit Union today announced they will team up to launch the Student-Athlete Financial Empowerment Program, an initiative designed to prepare Orange student-athletes for long-term financial success during and beyond their college careers. The program will launch in January 2026 and will be open to all Syracuse University students.

Among the first of its kind nationally in the post-NIL era, the program will provide comprehensive financial literacy education to more than 550 Syracuse student-athletes across all 20 varsity sports, as well as any Syracuse University student interested in enrolling. Students will take a for-credit course offered by Whitman School faculty. Through the course's workshops, one-on-one guidance, and hands-on experiences, students will learn essential skills including budgeting, credit and debt management, investing, wealth protection, and career and post-college financial planning. Student-athletes will be able to leverage what they learn in the program to help them navigate NIL opportunities and tax responsibilities.

“This partnership reflects our deep commitment to preparing student-athletes not only for success in competition, but also for success in life,” says John Wildhack, Director of Athletics at Syracuse University.“By combining the Whitman School's academic expertise with Visions Federal Credit Union's industry knowledge, we're equipping our student-athletes with the tools to make smart, confident financial decisions.”

Visions Federal Credit Union will serve as the exclusive financial education partner for the program. Its involvement ensures consistent, personalized support for all students, including student-athletes, while also aligning with the credit union's mission to empower communities through financial wellness.

“At Visions, we believe financial empowerment is life empowerment,” said Ty Muse, President/CEO of Visions.“Partnering with Syracuse Athletics and the Whitman School allows us to invest in the next generation of leaders, helping them build strong financial foundations that will serve them well beyond their playing days.”

The Martin J. Whitman School of Management will play a pivotal role in the program's academic integration, providing a for credit academic experience to ensure students are able to learn the tools needed for financial empowerment offered by Whitman's nationally ranked expertise in finance and business education.

“This collaboration exemplifies the best of what Syracuse University offers – an intersection of academics, practical and relevant experience, and community partnership,” says Alex McKelvie, interim dean of the Whitman School.“We are proud to help our student-athletes develop the skills needed to thrive in a complex business world.”

The Student-Athlete Financial Empowerment Program is part of Syracuse University's Champion 'Cuse campaign, which is dedicated to providing student-athletes with the resources, support, and opportunities they need to compete-and succeed-at the highest levels.