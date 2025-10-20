James Allen Releases Die-Mentions

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ --James Allen has released his latest book, Die-Mentions: The 12 Dimensions of God, which examines the idea that reality may include more than what we can see. The book presents a theory that connects spiritual concepts with ideas from modern science. It suggests that human life continues in a different form beyond death and that there may be multiple dimensions where various aspects of existence occur.

James introduces the idea that the universe may include twelve dimensions, each offering a different level of spiritual experience. He proposes that God exists in the highest dimension and that the soul may progress toward this level over time. Using examples from religious texts and scientific discussions, the author builds a case for seeing life as part of a broader, multi-layered reality.

The book references biblical stories and verses that may point to the presence of more than one“heaven” or spiritual plane. James connects these scriptures with theories in physics, including those related to dimensional space and energy.

In addition to discussing spiritual theory, the book touches on human behavior and emotional development. James explores how thoughts, actions, and personal values may be connected to higher forms of awareness. He suggests that spiritual growth may depend on belief and how individuals live and interact with others.

The book also discusses the Holy Spirit as a guiding presence that works across dimensions. James describes the Spirit as a form of active energy that supports personal growth, ethical decision-making, and a sense of direction in life. This viewpoint frames the Holy Spirit as more than a religious concept; it is essential to spiritual understanding.

James discusses life experiences that seem to reflect contact with other realms, such as near-death experiences. These reports often share similar themes-light, peace, and a sense of unity. He presents these accounts not as proof but as patterns worth considering when considering the afterlife and spiritual transition.

James draws attention to how time may be experienced differently in spiritual dimensions. He references religious verses that describe time as non-linear and suggests that divine awareness might not follow the same sequence of events as human life. This idea is presented in connection with both scripture and theoretical science.

The book is currently available through Amazon and for convenience.

About the Author

James Allen is a dedicated Bible student and a U.S. Air Force Honor Graduate. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business and Land Use Development. The passing of his youngest son led him to explore Near-Death Experiences and examine how they relate to biblical teachings, which became the foundation for Die-Mentions: The 12 Dimensions of God. James has been married for 35 years and is the father of two sons and one daughter. He enjoys racquetball, horseback riding, and weightlifting in his free time.

Amazon link:

Website link:

