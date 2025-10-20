Patient Monitoring Devices Research Report 2025: A Global $55+ Billion Market By 2030, Dominated By GE Healthcare, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Koninklijke Philips, Medtronic, And Abbott
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|162
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$36.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$55.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook Scope of the Report Market Summary Market Dynamics and Growth Factors Emerging Technologies Segmental Analysis Regional Analysis Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview and Market Definition Trends Shaping the Future of Patient Monitoring Devices Patient Monitoring Devices: Product Analysis Multiparameter Patient Monitors Blood Pressure Monitors Cardiac Monitoring Devices Other Devices Porter's Five Forces Analysis Threat of New Entrants (Moderate to High) Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate) Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate to High) Threat of Substitutes (Low) Level of Competitiveness (Low) Macroeconomic Factors Analysis Economic Growth and Healthcare Spending Aging Population Government Regulations and Health Policies Disease Burden Impact of U.S. Tariff Laws on the Patient Monitoring Devices Market
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics Market Drivers Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Increasing Adoption of Wireless Monitoring Devices Surging Demand for Home-Based Healthcare Market Restraints Risks Associated with Invasive Patient Monitoring Devices High Cost of Patient Monitoring Devices Regulatory and Reimbursement Issues Market Opportunities Integration with Electronic Health Records High Growth Potential in Emerging Markets
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Overview Regulations and Standards by Select Country or Region
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Patent Analysis
- Overview Emerging Technologies AI-Powered Predictive Analytics Adoption of Wearable Continuous Health Monitors High Demand for Noninvasive Patient Monitoring Devices Patent Analysis Key Findings
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown Patient Monitoring Devices Market by Device Connectivity Key Takeaways Wired Connectivity Wireless Connectivity Patient Monitoring Devices Market by Product Type Key Takeaways Equipment Services Supplies and Accessories Patient Monitoring Devices Market by End User Key Takeaways Hospitals Home Care Medical Practitioners and Clinics Diagnostic Centers and Laboratories Primary Healthcare and Community Healthcare Centers Others Geographic Breakdown Patient Monitoring Devices Market by Region Key Takeaways North America Europe Asia-Pacific South America Middle East and Africa
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Key Takeaways Competitive Landscape Global Market Shares of Leading Companies Strategic Analysis Partnerships and Collaborations Product Approvals and Launches
Chapter 8 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Perspective
- Introduction to ESG Sustainability in Patient Monitoring Devices Status of ESG in the Patient Monitoring Devices Market Concluding Remarks
Chapter 9 Appendix
