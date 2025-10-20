Patient Monitoring Devices Research Report 2025: A Global $55+ Billion Market By 2030, Dominated By GE Healthcare, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Koninklijke Philips, Medtronic, And Abbott

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key opportunities in the global patient monitoring devices market include expanding use of miniaturized multi-sensing devices and adoption due to stringent regulations, enhanced self-management of chronic diseases, and growth potential in emerging regions. Sustainability and ESG practices also offer competitive advantages. Dublin, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Patient Monitoring Devices: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report provides an overview of the global patient monitoring device market and analyzes its trends. It covers a range of products, some of which are disease-specific, and others that are used for all patients.



The report includes global revenue ($ millions), with 2024 as the base year, estimates for 2025 and forecasts through 2030. The market is segmented based on device connectivity, product type, end user and region. The regions covered in this study are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Middle East and Africa, with a focus on major countries in each region.

The report focuses on the significant trends and challenges that affect the market and vendor landscape. It analyzes environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) developments and discusses patents and emerging technologies related to the market.

The market analysis covers the distribution of patient monitoring devices to various end users, including hospitals, home care, medical practitioners and clinics, diagnostic centers and laboratories, primary healthcare and community healthcare centers and others.

The report concludes with an analysis of the competitive landscape, which provides the ranking/share of key businesses in the global patient monitoring devices market. There is also a dedicated section of company profiles that covers details of leading businesses, such as Abbott, GE HealthCare, Medtronic, Nihon Kohden Corp., Omron Corp., Koninklijke Philips N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Natus Medical, Schiller AG, Nova Biomedical and Boston Scientific Corp.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 162 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $36.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $55.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Market Outlook

Scope of the Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview



Overview and Market Definition

Trends Shaping the Future of Patient Monitoring Devices

Patient Monitoring Devices: Product Analysis

Multiparameter Patient Monitors

Blood Pressure Monitors

Cardiac Monitoring Devices

Other Devices

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Threat of New Entrants (Moderate to High)

Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)

Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate to High)

Threat of Substitutes (Low)

Level of Competitiveness (Low)

Macroeconomic Factors Analysis

Economic Growth and Healthcare Spending

Aging Population

Government Regulations and Health Policies

Disease Burden Impact of U.S. Tariff Laws on the Patient Monitoring Devices Market

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics



Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Increasing Adoption of Wireless Monitoring Devices

Surging Demand for Home-Based Healthcare

Market Restraints

Risks Associated with Invasive Patient Monitoring Devices

High Cost of Patient Monitoring Devices

Regulatory and Reimbursement Issues

Market Opportunities

Integration with Electronic Health Records High Growth Potential in Emerging Markets

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape



Overview Regulations and Standards by Select Country or Region

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Patent Analysis



Overview

Emerging Technologies

AI-Powered Predictive Analytics

Adoption of Wearable Continuous Health Monitors

High Demand for Noninvasive Patient Monitoring Devices

Patent Analysis Key Findings

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis



Segmentation Breakdown

Patient Monitoring Devices Market by Device Connectivity

Key Takeaways

Wired Connectivity

Wireless Connectivity

Patient Monitoring Devices Market by Product Type

Key Takeaways

Equipment

Services

Supplies and Accessories

Patient Monitoring Devices Market by End User

Key Takeaways

Hospitals

Home Care

Medical Practitioners and Clinics

Diagnostic Centers and Laboratories

Primary Healthcare and Community Healthcare Centers

Others

Geographic Breakdown

Patient Monitoring Devices Market by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America Middle East and Africa

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence



Key Takeaways

Competitive Landscape

Global Market Shares of Leading Companies

Strategic Analysis

Partnerships and Collaborations Product Approvals and Launches

Chapter 8 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Perspective



Introduction to ESG

Sustainability in Patient Monitoring Devices

Status of ESG in the Patient Monitoring Devices Market Concluding Remarks

Chapter 9 Appendix

