Smart Cities Strategic Intelligence Report 2025: From Surveillance To Sustainability - The Rise Of Renewable Energy-Powered Smart Cities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With 70% of the population in cities by 2050, smart cities are key to addressing urban challenges. Driven by tech innovations and climate resilience, they focus on AI, digital twins, and renewable energy.

By 2050, nearly 70% of the world's population will reside in urban areas, a significant increase from around 50% today. This shift is contributing to heightened infrastructure challenges exacerbated by climate change. To address these, the development of smart cities is accelerating, with projections indicating that the market will reach $417 billion by 2028, up from $204.8 billion in 2023, achieving a CAGR of 15.3%.

The proliferation of smart cities is evident globally, characterized by a mix of tech-driven, surveillance-focused developments, particularly in China, and newer renewable energy-centered cities in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia's Neom exemplifies a project aimed at reducing reliance on oil while incorporating cutting-edge technologies like AI, digital twins, and 5G for optimal urban operations. The successful integration of these technologies is demonstrated in cities like London, New York, and Paris.

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted urban life rhythms, highlighting vulnerabilities in public health infrastructure. As cities strive for greater resilience, they face future challenges from health crises and climate change, including increased natural disaster risks. This drives the adoption of sophisticated weather monitoring systems and resilience strategies. Moreover, cities are advancing healthier living environments through low-emission zones and improved air quality monitoring.

This comprehensive report offers an in-depth exploration of the smart cities theme.

It outlines the key technology, macroeconomic, and regulatory trends impacting the sector's growth over the upcoming 12 to 24 months.

Includes detailed industry analysis with forecasts on global smart cities investment up to 2028. The report's value chain analysis illustrates the integration of smart cities within the IoT technology stack, encompassing the platform, app, and services layers.

Executive Summary

Players

Technology Briefing

Trends

Industry Analysis

Value Chain

Companies

Smarter Cities

Sector Scorecards

Glossary Research Methodology

