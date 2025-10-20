Smart Cities Strategic Intelligence Report 2025: From Surveillance To Sustainability - The Rise Of Renewable Energy-Powered Smart Cities
By 2050, nearly 70% of the world's population will reside in urban areas, a significant increase from around 50% today. This shift is contributing to heightened infrastructure challenges exacerbated by climate change. To address these, the development of smart cities is accelerating, with projections indicating that the market will reach $417 billion by 2028, up from $204.8 billion in 2023, achieving a CAGR of 15.3%.
Key Highlights
The proliferation of smart cities is evident globally, characterized by a mix of tech-driven, surveillance-focused developments, particularly in China, and newer renewable energy-centered cities in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia's Neom exemplifies a project aimed at reducing reliance on oil while incorporating cutting-edge technologies like AI, digital twins, and 5G for optimal urban operations. The successful integration of these technologies is demonstrated in cities like London, New York, and Paris.
The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted urban life rhythms, highlighting vulnerabilities in public health infrastructure. As cities strive for greater resilience, they face future challenges from health crises and climate change, including increased natural disaster risks. This drives the adoption of sophisticated weather monitoring systems and resilience strategies. Moreover, cities are advancing healthier living environments through low-emission zones and improved air quality monitoring.
Report Scope:
- This comprehensive report offers an in-depth exploration of the smart cities theme. It outlines the key technology, macroeconomic, and regulatory trends impacting the sector's growth over the upcoming 12 to 24 months. Includes detailed industry analysis with forecasts on global smart cities investment up to 2028. The report's value chain analysis illustrates the integration of smart cities within the IoT technology stack, encompassing the platform, app, and services layers.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary Players Technology Briefing Trends Industry Analysis Value Chain Companies Smarter Cities Sector Scorecards Glossary Research Methodology
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- 75F ABB Accenture Acuity ADT Alibaba Alphabet Alstom Amazon Arcadis (IBI) Arup Assa Abloy AtkinsRealis Atos Azbil Baidu Bentley Systems Black & Veatch Bluedot Bosch Breezeometer Building IQ Carrier CGI Cisco Cleverciti Cognizant Cubic Dassault Systemes Deloitte Didi Dott (Tier) Eaton Emerson Electric Enel Ericsson GE Healthcare GE Vernova Hikvision Hitachi Honeywell Huawei Hubbell Iberdrola IBM IEM iFlytek Intel Itron Johnson Controls Kapsch TrafficCom KlausMultiparking Landis+Gyr Legrand Libelium Lyft McKinsey Microsoft Mitac Moovit Mott MacDonald Neutron Holdings (Lime) Nokia Nvidia Olea Edge Analytics Oracle Philips Qualcomm Quantela Salto Schneider Electric SenseTime ServiceNow Siemens Signify Smart Parking Surbana Jurong TCS Telit Cinterion Tencent Thales ThoughtLab TomTom Trilliant Uber Urbiotica Valeo Veolia Verizon Via Transportation Wipro Xylem ZTE
