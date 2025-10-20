Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Smart Cities Strategic Intelligence Report 2025: From Surveillance To Sustainability - The Rise Of Renewable Energy-Powered Smart Cities


2025-10-20 11:01:42
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With 70% of the population in cities by 2050, smart cities are key to addressing urban challenges. Driven by tech innovations and climate resilience, they focus on AI, digital twins, and renewable energy.

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Smart Cities" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

By 2050, nearly 70% of the world's population will reside in urban areas, a significant increase from around 50% today. This shift is contributing to heightened infrastructure challenges exacerbated by climate change. To address these, the development of smart cities is accelerating, with projections indicating that the market will reach $417 billion by 2028, up from $204.8 billion in 2023, achieving a CAGR of 15.3%.

Key Highlights

The proliferation of smart cities is evident globally, characterized by a mix of tech-driven, surveillance-focused developments, particularly in China, and newer renewable energy-centered cities in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia's Neom exemplifies a project aimed at reducing reliance on oil while incorporating cutting-edge technologies like AI, digital twins, and 5G for optimal urban operations. The successful integration of these technologies is demonstrated in cities like London, New York, and Paris.

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted urban life rhythms, highlighting vulnerabilities in public health infrastructure. As cities strive for greater resilience, they face future challenges from health crises and climate change, including increased natural disaster risks. This drives the adoption of sophisticated weather monitoring systems and resilience strategies. Moreover, cities are advancing healthier living environments through low-emission zones and improved air quality monitoring.

Report Scope:

  • This comprehensive report offers an in-depth exploration of the smart cities theme.
  • It outlines the key technology, macroeconomic, and regulatory trends impacting the sector's growth over the upcoming 12 to 24 months.
  • Includes detailed industry analysis with forecasts on global smart cities investment up to 2028.
  • The report's value chain analysis illustrates the integration of smart cities within the IoT technology stack, encompassing the platform, app, and services layers.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • Players
  • Technology Briefing
  • Trends
  • Industry Analysis
  • Value Chain
  • Companies
  • Smarter Cities
  • Sector Scorecards
  • Glossary
  • Research Methodology

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

  • 75F
  • ABB
  • Accenture
  • Acuity
  • ADT
  • Alibaba
  • Alphabet
  • Alstom
  • Amazon
  • Arcadis (IBI)
  • Arup
  • Assa Abloy
  • AtkinsRealis
  • Atos
  • Azbil
  • Baidu
  • Bentley Systems
  • Black & Veatch
  • Bluedot
  • Bosch
  • Breezeometer
  • Building IQ
  • Carrier
  • CGI
  • Cisco
  • Cleverciti
  • Cognizant
  • Cubic
  • Dassault Systemes
  • Deloitte
  • Didi
  • Dott (Tier)
  • Eaton
  • Emerson Electric
  • Enel
  • Ericsson
  • GE Healthcare
  • GE Vernova
  • Hikvision
  • Hitachi
  • Honeywell
  • Huawei
  • Hubbell
  • Iberdrola
  • IBM
  • IEM
  • iFlytek
  • Intel
  • Itron
  • Johnson Controls
  • Kapsch TrafficCom
  • KlausMultiparking
  • Landis+Gyr
  • Legrand
  • Libelium
  • Lyft
  • McKinsey
  • Microsoft
  • Mitac
  • Moovit
  • Mott MacDonald
  • Neutron Holdings (Lime)
  • Nokia
  • Nvidia
  • Olea Edge Analytics
  • Oracle
  • Philips
  • Qualcomm
  • Quantela
  • Salto
  • Schneider Electric
  • SenseTime
  • ServiceNow
  • Siemens
  • Signify
  • Smart Parking
  • Surbana Jurong
  • TCS
  • Telit Cinterion
  • Tencent
  • Thales
  • ThoughtLab
  • TomTom
  • Trilliant
  • Uber
  • Urbiotica
  • Valeo
  • Veolia
  • Verizon
  • Via Transportation
  • Wipro
  • Xylem
  • ZTE

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

