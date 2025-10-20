DIFI ESA Working Group Prepares Industry Recommendations And Invites Broader Participation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PISCATAWAY, N.J., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --today announced that itsis actively developing recommendations to support interoperability and efficient network management of ESA terminals. The group aims to issueand is extending an invitation for additional industry participation in the effort.

The ESA Working Group is focused on defining approaches for the management and control of electronically steerable antennas to ensure their effective and efficient operation within satellite networks, in particular while using DIFI. These recommendations will help align technology and operational practices across modem, terminal, and network operator domains - enabling greater compatibility and scalability across the industry.

“We are constructing recommendations with the goal of having the first draft recommendations ready in January,” said Jeremy Turpin, Chair of the DIFI ESA Working Group.“To ensure the broadest and most practical outcomes, we encourage additional participants from the modem, terminal, and operator sides of the industry to join us and contribute to the discussions.”

The ESA Working Group convenes monthly on the first Wednesday of each month, providing a collaborative forum for industry experts to review use cases, address interoperability challenges, and help shape the future of open standards for ESA management and control.

ABOUT DIFI

The Digital Intermediate Frequency (IF) Interoperability Consortium, or DIFI, has created a standard that enforces interoperability on digital IF/RF technology. Digital IF was developed to overcome the limitations of analog systems but, today, vendor lock-in prevents it from delivering seamless interoperability and severely limits its adoption. A truly interoperable digital IF, on the other hand, will enable transformation to a virtualized ground segment, reducing the total cost of ownership and significantly boosting network and terminal agility and scalability. Compliance with the DIFI standard will ensure that satellite ground segments can seamlessly adapt to rapidly changing space-layer payloads, orbits, and constellations. Ultimately, DIFI promises to elevate the resilience, performance, and capabilities of satellite networks and enable a digital transformation that integrates satellites seamlessly into the larger telecom, IT and GIS markets.

A full list of DIFI members and information about membership can be found at .

