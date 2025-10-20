Boulevard Brewing Co., Quirk Hard Seltzer Roll Out Dynamic New Products With First THC Seltzer And The Return Of A Vintage Favorite

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Berry Jane THC Seltzer, Nitro Dry Stout to diversify Boulevard, Quirk's year-round offerings

Kansas City, Mo., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boulevard Brewing Co. and Quirk Hard Seltzer have announced the exciting release of two major new products for its year-round offerings: Berry Jane Quirk THC Seltzer, Quirk's first entry into the hemp-derived, THC-infused beverage space, and the revival of an Irish-style, Boulevard legacy favorite, Nitro Dry Stout.

Quirk THC Seltzer

Boulevard will enter a new beverage space with Quirk THC Seltzer. Its introductory flavor, Berry Jane, delivers award-winning Quirk quality, with a crisp berry hit in every sip. Every batch is third party lab-tested and zero proof (0% ABV). Berry Jane will be offered in 5mg and 10mg options, each in four-packs of 12-ounce cans that will begin hitting shelves at participating retailers in Missouri and Kansas throughout November.

“Berry Jane, a Quirk THC Seltzer, is a natural extension of the qualities that have made Boulevard Brewing Co. and Quirk Hard Seltzer standout brands,” said Duvel USA's chief commercial officer, Bobby Dykstra.“We're ready to bring that same reputation for quality and delivering memorable experiences into this exciting new space.”

Quirk THC Seltzer is produced using cannabis ingredients solely derived from hemp with a Delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) concentration of no more than 0.3% on a dry weight basis. QR codes on both 12-ounce cans and 4-packs will allow consumers to look up their exact batch and view certificates of analysis completed by an ISO17025 certified third-party lab, approved by the State of Missouri through the Department of Health and Senior Services, Division of Cannabis Regulation.

With two strengths to choose from, Berry Jane aims to appeal to casual explorers seeking a light, quirky lift, and those interested in a bigger boost. Both 5mg and 10mg varieties are made with real raspberry juice and roll in at 25 calories per can.

“Quirk prides itself on innovation, eccentricity and crafting unforgettable flavor moments,” said Boulevard's vice president of marketing, Ali Bush.“Berry Jane's bright, juicy entry into the hemp-derived THC space was the natural next step to offer Quirk fans a wider range of options for every palate and experience.”

Though THC is a new space for Quirk, Berry Jane stays true to the differentiators that have made Quirk one of the most popular seltzer brands in the Midwest and beyond: a focus on real fruit, bold flavor, and high quality. Learn more at

Boulevard Nitro Dry Stout

Returning as a year-round offering after more than a decade on hiatus, Boulevard's Nitro Dry Stout is inspired by the classic Irish dry stouts that have long defined the style. Pouring a deep ebony with a creamy tan head, this timeless recipe delivers roasty malt aromas and flavors of dark chocolate and espresso, balanced by a crisp, dry finish. At 4.9% ABV, Nitro Dry Stout is smooth and approachable, with a light to medium body and subtle bitterness that invites another sip.

Boulevard Dry Stout was first produced in 1996, but with this revival comes a new packaging option: 16-ounce Nitro cans, made possible with modern and more sophisticated packaging technology. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to the style, Nitro Dry Stout is a comforting, true-to-form revival of a beloved favorite.

“We've recently seen a surge in popularity and demand for Irish-style dry stouts, and luckily, we had a familiar recipe sitting in our archives. Nitro Dry Stout is a legacy favorite that long-time fans of the brewery will remember well,” said Boulevard's brand manager, Adam Hall.“Each sip offers an honest, heartfelt experience brewed with patience, purpose and deep respect for the style that inspired it.”

Nitro Dry Stout will be available in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans and on draft throughout the Midwest and select outer markets beginning today, as well as at Boulevard's Tours & Rec Center. Find both at a store near you with Boulevard's product finder: boulevard/finder.

About Boulevard Brewing Company

Founded in 1989, Boulevard Brewing Company is the largest specialty brewer in the Midwest. Their beers are available in 47 states and 11 countries. Boulevard's mission is simple: to produce fresh, flavorful beers using the finest ingredients and the best of both old and new brewing techniques. Boulevard's Tours & Rec Center is open to the public seven days a week and features multiple bars, daily brewery tours, curated tastings, special events, a gift shop, bottle shop and more. Visit Boulevard at 2501 Southwest Boulevard, learn more at or find them on social at

and

About Quirk Hard Seltzer

At Boulevard Beverage Company, we celebrate eccentricity. Quirk Hard Seltzer is Kansas City's favorite hard seltzer and a leading brand family across the Midwest, with distribution in more than 30 states. Quirk is made with real fruit juice and ingredient-driven flavor combinations. With award-winning hard seltzers, cocktail-inspired flavors and NEW hard teas, Quirk is infinitely enjoyable and brimming with unpredictable individuality - it's beyond beer with more personality. Learn more at

Attachments



Berry Jane Quirk THC Seltzer Boulevard Nitro Dry Stout

CONTACT: Claire Martin Trozzolo Communications Group 8168428111...