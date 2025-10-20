Raptive Expands Network To Power The Next Generation Of Independent Creators

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Move empowers new creators while expanding reach and ROI for advertisers seeking trusted, brand-safe audiences in premium web environments

New York, NY, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raptive, the leading creator media company, today announced an expansion of its network to websites with at least 25,000 monthly pageviews, providing increased access to its industry-leading monetization platform, insights, and brand partnership opportunities.

As the unparalleled leader in advocacy and support for the open web, this move further deepens Raptive's commitment to high-quality creators and independent publishers growing their businesses and communities, while helping advertisers reach even more trusted, engaged audiences across premium digital environments.

According to a recent Nielsen study, consumers see creator websites as 67% more trustworthy and 56% more credible than social media content. Additionally, ads on creator sites deliver 70% higher ad recall and 77% stronger brand connection among audiences.

“The open web thrives when authentic, high-quality creators succeed,” said Marc McCollum, Chief Growth Officer at Raptive.“With Raptive's new phase, we're empowering and supporting the next generation of top-tier creators, while giving advertisers more access to high-performing sites that drive meaningful connections.”

Thousands of emerging and niche creators across verticals like entertainment and sports will now have access to a network that includes more than 6,000 top creators in categories like Food, Entertainment, Sports, and Lifestyle, reaching 226 million monthly unique visitors. Each creator will continue to be vetted through a multi-step, rigorous review process to ensure every site meets Raptive's high standards of quality, originality, and brand safety, which help keep the internet healthy and thriving.

This announcement follows Raptive's recent Terms of Content Use initiative, which helps protect creators against AI scraping, reinforcing its leadership in advocating for creator rights and maintaining a fair and prosperous digital landscape.

About Raptive

Raptive is a new kind of media company built for content creators and home to one of the largest and most diverse audiences on the internet. Raptive combines its position as the world's largest ad management platform with comprehensive monetization and audience support, enabling creators to turn their passions and talents into thriving independent companies and enduring brands. This creator-first model has paid creators $3.6 billion to date, propelling Raptive to become a top 10 online media property globally and the #1 in Food, Family, and Lifestyle. Raptive is the premium partner to advertisers seeking authentic engagement with diverse and passionate audiences. To learn more about Raptive's efforts to build a sustainable future for the internet, visit Raptive.

