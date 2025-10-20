Pen Needles Global Research Report 2025: A $4.2 Billion Market By 2030, Driven By Injection Safety, Emerging Markets, Home Healthcare And Self-Administration Trends

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key opportunities in the pen needles market include catering to rising diabetes rates, enhancing home-based care solutions, and advancing safety and convenience in self-administration. Innovations like ultra-thin needles and safety-engineered designs are pivotal as demand grows for various injectable therapies.
Dublin, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pen Needles: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This report provides an overview of the global pen needles market and analyzes industry trends. The report examines key drivers, emerging trends, and significant players and provides market estimates through 2030.
The global market for pen needles is experiencing steady expansion, driven by critical healthcare trends such as rising diabetes prevalence, increased insulin dependency, and growing preference for home-based care. The market is witnessing increased investment from pharmaceutical companies, device manufacturers and healthcare systems aiming to improve continuing disease management in home and outpatient settings.
The global market for pen needles is undergoing notable evolution, driven by rising diabetes prevalence, growing self-administration trends, and the push for enhanced injection safety and convenience. As injectable therapies expand beyond insulin, covering glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists, growth hormones (GHs) and biologics, the demand for precision-engineered, patient-friendly pen needles is accelerating. Innovations such as ultra-thin, tri-bevel needles, silicone lubrication and safetyengineered designs transform user experience, reduce injection pain and prevent needlestick injuries.
Report Scope
The report provides an overview of the global market for pen needles and analyzes market trends. It includes forecast global revenue ($ millions) for the base year 2024 and estimated data for the forecast period 2025 through 2030. The market is segmented based on type, application, length and region. The regions covered in this study include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and South America, focusing on major countries in these regions.
The report focuses on the significant driving trends and challenges that affect the market. It concludes with an analysis of the competitive landscape, which provides the ranking/share of key companies in the global market for pen needles. It also has a chapter of company profiles covering the details of key market players.
Report Includes
An overview of the global market for pen needles In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2022-2024, and estimated figures for 2025, including projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2030 Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to pen needles, accompanied by a market share analysis based on type, application, needle length and region Analysis of current and future demand in the global pen needles market, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, market regulations and reimbursement practices Analysis of drivers, challenges and opportunities affecting market growth Impact of U.S. tariffs on the pen needle industry Discussion on technological advancements, such as ultra-fine gauge needles and safety-engineered designs for patient comfort and compliance Review of patent grants for innovations related to pen needles across each major category Coverage of evolving technologies, the current and future market potential, R&D activities, growth strategies, new product pipeline, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenarios, and ESG trends of the market Market share analysis of the key market participants in the market, along with their research priorities, product portfolios, global rankings and competitive landscape Profiles of major companies within the industry
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 101
| Forecast Period
| 2025 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
| $2.7 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $4.2 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 7.5%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Emerging Technologies Market Dynamics and Growth Factors Segmental Analysis Regional Analysis Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
Overview Types of Diabetes Future Outlook Macroeconomic Factors Analysis Global Economic Growth Impact of U.S. Tariffs Impact of the Ukraine-Russia War on the Pen Needle Industry Porter's Five Forces Analysis Regulatory Landscape U.S. European Union Japan
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
Market Dynamics Market Drivers Rising Prevalence of Diabetes and Increasing Aging Population Growing Use of Insulin Pens Home Healthcare and Self-Administration Trends Market Restraints Rising Adoption of Needle-Free Alternatives Needle Phobia and Patient Reluctance Stringent Government Regulations Market Opportunities Injection Safety Innovation: A Strategic Opportunity Expansion in Emerging Markets
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies
Key Takeaways Pen Needles Market Overview Newest Technologies/Trends Ultra-Thin and Precision Needle Tips Smart and IoT-Enabled Pen Needles User friendly-Specific Innovation Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Options Variation by Length and Sensitivity
Chapter 5 Market Segment Analysis
Segmentation Breakdown Global Pen Needle Market, by Type Key Takeaways Standard Pen Needles Safety Pen Needles Global Pen Needle Market, by Application Key Takeaways Insulin GLP-1 Growth Hormone Others Global Pen Needle Market, by Length Key Takeaways 8 mm 5 mm 4-mm Others (6 mm, 10 mm, 12 mm) Geographic Breakdown Global Pen Needle Market, by Region Key Takeaways North America Europe Asia-Pacific MEA South America
Chapter 6 Sustainability: An ESG Perspective in Pen Needles
Introduction to ESG ESG Risk Ratings Concluding Remarks
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
Industry Structure Strategic Analysis
Chapter 8 Appendix
Companies Featured
Advacare Pharma Allison Medical B. Braun Se Embecta Corp. Medical Technology And Devices S.P.A. Nipro Novo Nordisk A/S Owen Mumford Ltd. Terumo Corp. Ultimed Inc.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
