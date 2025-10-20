KENPAT, N-RG CLADDING EARN 2025 EXCELLENCE IN CONSTRUCTION AWARDS FROM ABC CENTRAL FLORIDA

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- KENPAT, a Florida-based specialty contractor of wall systems, ceilings and architectural finishes, and N-RG Cladding, a leading provider of exterior cladding solutions, have each received a 2025 Excellence in Construction Award from the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) Central Florida Chapter.

KENPAT was recognized for its work on the Gaylord Palms Sun Ballroom in Kissimmee. N-RG Cladding earned its award for the exterior façade at Universal Orlando's Stella Nova Resort, located adjacent to the new Epic Universe theme park.

Presented annually, the ABC Central Florida Excellence in Construction Awards honor the region's most innovative, high-performance merit shop projects. The awards celebrate craftsmanship, coordination, and professionalism across every stage of delivery-from planning and prefabrication to execution and safety.

“These two projects are a powerful reflection of what our teams at KENPAT and N RG Cladding are capable of,” said Paul Wolmarans, Group CEO.“From the precision craftsmanship inside the Sun Ballroom to the bold innovation of Stella Nova's exterior, each job demanded the highest level of coordination, creativity and execution. I couldn't be prouder of the people who made it happen - they represent the very best of what we do.”

At the Gaylord Palms Resort, KENPAT completed a high-stakes, six-week interior renovation of the Sun Ballroom, delivering custom GFRG ceilings, acoustical treatments, structural framing, and prefabricated soffits with millimeter precision. Despite irregular ceiling bays and complex logistics, the project was completed on time and exceeded client expectations.

At the Stella Nova Resort, N RG Cladding engineered, fabricated and installed more than 140,000 iridescent stainless-steel tiles using a Light Interference Coloring process. The dynamic, prismatic façade sets the tone for Universal's Epic Universe experience and was delivered ahead of schedule through innovative prefabrication, field coordination and custom installation techniques.

Awards were presented at the ABC Central Florida Excellence in Construction Gala, held Oct. 18 at the Hilton Orlando.

About KENPAT

KENPAT is a premier commercial specialty contractor providing drywall, interior and exterior wall systems, ceilings, and architectural specialties. The company delivers innovative solutions for a wide range of commercial projects across Florida and beyond - including civic buildings, healthcare facilities, educational institutions and corporate headquarters. For more information, visit .

About N-RG Cladding

N-RG Cladding is an industry leader in the design, fabrication and installation of architectural facades and prefabricated wall systems. With a commitment to innovation, precision and sustainability, N-RG delivers high-quality solutions for projects across the Southeast United States. From design assist to project closeout, N-RG helps bring landmark visions to life, exceeding client expectations and setting new standards in construction technology. For more information, please visit /.

