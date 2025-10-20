Gujarat CM Extends Diwali Greetings, Pitch For Swadeshi Products (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 20 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has extended his warmest Diwali and Vikram Samvat 2082 New Year greetings to all citizens of Gujarat - brothers, sisters, and fellow Gujaratis across the globe, including those currently residing abroad.

In his message, he conveyed heartfelt wishes to families everywhere, urging everyone to embrace the New Year with renewed enthusiasm, joy, and a collective spirit of prosperity.

Reflecting on the symbolism of Diwali, the Chief Minister remarked that the garlands of glowing lamps serve as a timeless inspiration to move from darkness into light.

Guided by this spirit, Gujarat continues its upward journey of development, driven by the inclusive vision of 'Sauna Saath, Sauna Vikas'-progress for all, with everyone's support.

He appealed to citizens to support local traders and artisans during the festive season, encouraging purchases from domestic producers under the 'Vocal for Local' initiative.

Through the campaign 'Har Ghar Swadeshi, Ghar Ghar Swadeshi', he called upon every household to embrace the ethos of a self-reliant India.

The Chief Minister further noted that the Prime Minister's“Next Gen GST Reforms” would bring a double dose of festive cheer, making business operations smoother and accelerating the pace of development. Gujarat, he said, is witnessing unprecedented growth and prosperity.

In his New Year message, CM Patel reaffirmed the vision of India becoming a developed nation by 2047. Gujarat's own roadmap-Developed Gujarat@2047-aligns seamlessly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's national aspirations. Through the 'Agenda for 2035', the state has set ambitious goals for comprehensive development.

He expressed confidence that in this new year of Vikram Samvat, Gujaratis will rise with determination to realise the dream of a developed Gujarat, thereby contributing to the vision of a developed India. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel marked the festive spirit of Diwali by shopping with his grandson in Gandhinagar, embracing the occasion with warmth and simplicity.

In a gesture that resonated with the public, the Chief Minister visited the local market in person, mingling with vendors and shoppers alike.

He enthusiastically purchased traditional items, including earthen lamps (diyas), in support of the 'Swadeshi' movement and the 'Vocal for Local' initiative-championing indigenous craftsmanship and small-scale traders.

During his visit, Shri Patel engaged in friendly conversations with stallholders and extended heartfelt Diwali greetings to them.

His down-to-earth demeanour and genuine interactions left a lasting impression on the local community. Many were struck by the Chief Minister's modesty, noting that Bhupendrabhai once again embodied the sentiment that a CM is, at heart, a“common man.”

His presence in the marketplace served as a reminder that leadership, when rooted in humility, can bridge the gap between governance and everyday life.

Highlighting Gujarat's emergence as the nation's growth engine, he proudly announced that Ahmedabad will host the Commonwealth Games in 2030 - a moment of immense pride. The state's rich culture and dynamic development, he said, will continue to inspire the entire nation in the years ahead.