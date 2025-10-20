'This Is Our Last...': Alia Bhatt Shares Emotional Note On Diwali 2025

Recently, Alia Bhatt opened up about how much emotional value Diwali 2025 holds for her family. Besides being a father, she said that this year's celebrations would mark the last Diwali spent in her house, Vaastu, in Mumbai's Bandra, and where her daughter Raha took her to spend her first years. Alia and Ranbir Kapoor are set to shift soon to their new Pali Hill bungalow, thus making this festive season a heartfelt farewell to a space filled with cherished memories.

Alia Bhatt Shares Emotional Note On Diwali 2025

Alia Bhatt talked about her fond memories, telling that this Diwali felt nostalgic yet hopeful.

She said, "This is our last Diwali in the house where Raha was born. It's emotional, but also exciting. She might not remember it years later, but the warmth and happiness will stay with her."

The actress described saying that celebration of Diwali is not only about lights and decoration, but also in carrying forward that sense of love and togetherness. Her words beautifully captured between that melting pot of old memories and new beginnings.

With Heart And Warmth Celebrations

Talking about their celebration plans, Alia Bhatt said that Diwali is going to be celebrated in a very simple yet joyous way for their family. Lakshmi Puja will be followed by a cozy dinner with close friends and family at the Kapoor-Bhatt household.

Their invites apparently read: "Last Diwali in Vaastu - come join us to celebrate with good vibes and festive spirit." The dinner menu, Alia hinted, will include family favourites and dishes that remind them of their years spent in this home, giving the evening an extra layer of sentiment.

A New Beginning Ahead

Expressing even more gratitude to the new unfolding chapter for her family, she said that overwhelming it all is moving but fulfilling.

“It feels surreal,” Alia Bhatt added.“This home has seen some of our biggest milestones, but I'm excited for what's next. It's a dream slowly coming true.”

Alia also stated that, while a change of homes signified both an ending and a new beginning, reality might sink in only once they've settled into their new place-theirs.

For Diwali 2025, it was nothing more than another celebration for Alia Bhatt. The homes hold stories and memories that really shape one, learning to hold within oneself the reality that one does not take up space in all the homes but remembers that they hold stories. She has hit a nerve, with fans appreciating her balance of grace, gratitude, and groundedness amid the glamor of Bollywood life.