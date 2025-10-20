403
Roundtable:“Being Human Is Not Soft It's A Business Strategy”
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - At an exclusive PRovoke Media and We. Communications roundtable in London, senior communications leaders from global brands across technology, finance, professional services, healthcare, consumer goods and industrial sector brands grappled with the challenges of navigating crisis, trust, values and technology in an age of chaos. The conversation, held under the Chatham House Rule, revealed a profession confronting both unprecedented influence and profound self-doubt.
Moderated by PRovoke founder and CEO Paul Holmes and hosted by Stephanie Marchesi, We's EMEA president, the discussion explored what it means to manage corporate reputation when change is relentless, trust is fragile, and artificial intelligence (AI) is redrawing the communications map.
“I don't remember a time in my career where I've ever dealt with so much prevailing uncertainty – and that's not going to change,” said Marchesi, setting the tone.“That's scary, but something really wonderful has happened: in a time where the value of reputation has never been clearer, people finally understand the importance of the work that we do.”
For her, the constant volatility that defines the modern business environment has made communicators more central, but also more exposed:“Complexity is not something that should be feared,” she added.“It's something to be embraced – how we lead, how we navigate, how we use it to strengthen the reputation of our companies and clients with clarity, confidence and humanity.”
Marchesi pointed to the results of We's most recent 'Brands in Motion' study, which surveyed communicators and stakeholders about how well organisations are navigating turbulence. The findings were sobering:“Eighty-one per cent of communicators felt we're doing a really effective job,” she said.“But only 39% of audiences agreed. That's a huge confidence gap.”
Her conclusion was that humanity must replace corporate polish:“People don't want perfection, they want vulnerability, honesty and simplicity. Being human in how we communicate is not soft; it's a business strategy.”
For communicators schooled in control and message discipline, that shift can feel radical. But, as several participants at the roundtable noted, it may be the only path to credibility in a world of permanent scrutiny.
A rollercoaster decade for reputation
Holmes described the last decade as a“rollercoaster” for the communications profession: a period when reputation management moved from the margins to the core of business strategy.“Before the pandemic, I said the pace of change would never be this slow again – and that's the one prediction that still holds up,” he said. The business world's embrace of stakeholder capitalism, the surge of ESG investing and the moral urgency of the post-George Floyd era had, he argued, propelled communicators into the strategic spotlight.
“The pandemic and social-justice movements finally gave communicators the seat at the table we'd been talking about for 40 years – and then the dog caught the car. We knew what we wanted, but didn't know what to do with it,” Holmes said.“And now, we're six months into a crisis of faith in the corporate comms function. We're being asked to interpret social division, geopolitical change and a radically different media landscape, at a time when trusted, credible media simply isn't credible anymore.”
One senior fintech communicator at the table admitted that crisis is now the default operating mode:“Our function being tied to that turbulence is a sign of strategic success, but we're too reactive. We should be the steady hands: the ones thinking long-term, staying true to principles and moral compass while everyone else panics.”
Another participant, from the scientific publishing world, noted that the volume and velocity of information are the real challenge.“It's not the crises themselves – history always throws challenges at us – it's how immediacy has replaced evidence. Facts, data and science no longer have the same currency as speed.” The group agreed that the communications function is often expected to bring order to chaos without the time to verify, plan or breathe.
That tension between chaos and clarity also plays out in the uneasy relationship between corporate values and market value.“You feel it inside every organisation, this constant pull between living your values and delivering on valuation,” said Marchesi.“Look at Disney, for example; decisions driven as much by stock impact as by principle.”
Holmes reflected on how the consensus around“doing well by doing good” has fractured.“Until recently, it was an article of faith that values-based business delivered more value. Now, we're questioning that.”
Others described the balancing act of managing polarised global audiences. A director of communications for a luxury hospitality brand said:“We believe in certain principles, but when you operate in the US, China and Europe, neutrality sometimes becomes the only viable position. The biggest lesson for brands is knowing when to stand up and when to stay quiet.”
A peer from the technology sector added:“What's the one thing everyone can rally around? Common values are what keep us aligned when everything else fragments. You have to find that nucleus.”
The discussion also covered the backlash against ESG and DEI initiatives, and how much of it was self-inflicted.“We're moving towards dropping the D and the E and focusing on inclusion, because our people are scared. I've never seen job cuts like this, there's fear everywhere,” said one corporate affairs director.
Holmes said:“We're terrible with words. DEI, ESG, sustainability are all terms that mean nothing to ordinary people. Instead of saying, 'We're doing this because it'll make us a better business,' companies said, 'We're doing it to be better people.' If we talked about it like profit, we wouldn't have such a backlash.”
As one participant put it:“Our job is to help business behave like humans, but sometimes it feels like we're trying to teach a machine empathy.”
Redefining comms: from structure to substance
The group also discussed the shifting role of comms leaders within organisations, and the persistent question of where communications should sit.“Reporting structure is BS,” said one attendee.“It's about collaboration and trust, not org charts.” Holmes replied:“Culture trumps org chart, but compensation trumps culture.”
Others argued that communications and corporate affairs should be recognised as true C-suite disciplines, not just support functions.“We help the business make different decisions, not just communicate them,” said one leader.“It's not about posters in toilets; it's about talent, business acumen, and the ability to translate our work into financial impact.”
That transition from message management to strategic counsel has been uneven, and not all companies are ready for it.“Corporate affairs is inherently a leadership team conversation,” said another attendee.“But the biggest problem isn't structure, it's talent. We need people who understand how business works, who can talk about shareholder value and brand trust in the same breath.”
No discussion of communications in 2025 would be complete without addressing AI, and it dominated the latter half of the conversation, with the table roughly split between cautious optimism and existential anxiety.“Together with my CEO, I feel real anxiety about whether my job is at stake,” said one participant.“But if AI saves us half a day's work, that's half a day we can spend applying judgement.”
Holmes warned that outsourcing the craft risks hollowing out the profession:“If we outsource writing and research to machines, we risk losing the critical thinking that underpins leadership.”
Others countered that AI could finally make communications measurable.“Large language models are already shaping how our brands are described online, before we've even written a press release. We're not in control,” said one participant. Another added:“Everything we do goes through a security and ethics committee, and it's good that comms now has a seat in that room.”
Several leaders emphasised that the technology's potential isn't just about efficiency but visibility.“AI could help us connect the dots between the data the board cares about and the human impact our stories create,” said one communications head.“If it helps us quantify reputation, maybe it will finally be seen as an asset, not a cost.”
Measurement and value creation – long the profession's Achilles heel and Holy Grail, if you'll forgive the mixing of historical metaphors – remain urgent priorities.“Corporate affairs is more relevant than ever,” said one roundtable attendee.“But we have to show commercial impact: stakeholder trust, societal value and sales performance.”
For many, search and discoverability will be the next frontier.“GEO will be part of measurement; it will show the value of earned,” said one tech leader.“But today it's earned, tomorrow it'll be paid,” Marchesi remarked.
Holmes said communications leaders now face an increasingly fragmented information ecosystem.“Executives are reading the FT and the Economist, while everyone else is on TikTok,” he said.“Are we sure our budgets match where audiences actually are?”
The future is human
Despite the anxiety that ran through the discussion, there was also pride and optimism.“Corporate affairs has become a C-suite conversation,” said one participant.“We're not here to prove our worth, we're here to shape decisions.” Another reflected:“Performance without purpose isn't meaningful, but purpose without performance isn't sustainable.”
Yet some cautioned that the profession's newfound status is fragile:“We managed to get a seat at the table, but when the economy tightens, we're still the first to go. Our function still isn't institutionalised.” Others described the emotional weight of constantly managing crisis communications in a volatile world.“It's relentless,” said one voice.“You wake up to a new fire every day. But it's also the reason we're here, because we know that clarity and calm still count for something.”
Marchesi brought the conversation back to fundamentals.“We have to speak more plainly - make it shorter, faster, simpler, and more relatable,” she said.“The more human we are, the more our messages will be believed. We want people to feel something.”
Holmes offered the final word: a reminder that communications, at its best, is an act of long-term faith.“PR has become the loneliest profession. We're the only ones arguing for a long-term, multi-stakeholder perspective. But that's exactly why what we do matters more than ever.”
