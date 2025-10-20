Qatarenergy Begins Long-Term LNG Operations At UK's Isle Of Grain Terminal
The agreement, signed in October 2020, grants QatarEnergy up to 7.2 million tons per year of capacity at the terminal for 25 years. The first LNG cargo under this deal was successfully unloaded on July 15, 2025, officially starting the long-term arrangement.
Minister of State for Energy Affairs and QatarEnergy President and CEO Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi described the development as a key milestone.“This is an important step that expands our LNG storage portfolio and strengthens QatarEnergy's presence in the UK gas market through Europe's largest LNG receiving terminal,” he said.
The Isle of Grain project complements QatarEnergy Trading's existing LNG capacities at Zeebrugge in Belgium and Montoir in France. Together, these terminals enhance the company's ability to supply reliable LNG to Europe and increase the flexibility of its global portfolio.
