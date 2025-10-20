Azerbaijan, UK Tax Authorities Eye Risk-Based Approach Upgrade

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom have discussed improving risk-based approaches in taxation and exchanging tax information, Trend reports.

The meeting took place between the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom's His Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) dignitaries as part of the “Cross-Border Tax Inspectors” project.

The session, organized by the service's Department of International Taxation and Tax Monitoring, included representatives of local tax authorities. Participants discussed practical issues in tax enforcement and supervision, strategies to ensure compliance with global tax policies, and ways to enhance tax information exchange and risk-based approaches.

The“Cross-Border Tax Inspectors” project aims to strengthen international cooperation in tax administration. It facilitates the exchange of tax management practices, joint training, implementation of advanced methodologies, integration of tax procedures, and practical activities to ensure adherence to international tax standards.