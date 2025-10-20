Portland Announced As Official Tour Stop For 'The Lord Of The Rings' Cast Reunion

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 20, 2025 6:43 am - 'An Evening with the Hobbits: In Celebration of 25 Years,' January 17, 2026; FAN EXPO Portland will be one of just 11 cities to host 25th anniversary celebration, featuring Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, and Elijah Wood live on stage

Twenty-five years ago, four grateful Hobbits left the Shire and changed the face of fantasy forever. In 2026, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, and Elijah Wood will reunite with fans for An Evening with the Hobbits: In Celebration of 25 Years, a once-in-a-quarter-century celebration tour that will be featured at 11 FAN EXPO HQ shows across North America – including in Portland (January 16-18, 2026) at FAN EXPO Portland on Saturday, January 17, 2026.

More than a reunion and so much more than a panel, An Evening with the Hobbits is part variety show, part storytelling session, and all fun. No two nights will be the same - fans can expect a lively mix of behind-the-scenes memories, on-stage antics, heartfelt reflections, and plenty of laughs along the way. From inside jokes and surprise moments to the friendships that still shine 25 years later, this one-of-a-kind event promises a celebration as unexpected - and joyful - as a Hobbit feast.

Full tour dates include:

. FAN EXPO New Orleans (January 9–11, 2026): Saturday, January 10, 2026 at 7:30 PM CT

. FAN EXPO Portland (January 16–18, 2026): Saturday, January 17, 2026 at 7:30 PM PT

. FAN EXPO Vancouver (February 14–16, 2026): TBD

. MEGACON Orlando (March 19–22, 2026): Saturday, March 21, 2026 at 7:30 PM ET

. Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo (April 23–26, 2026): Saturday, April 25, 2026 at 7:30 PM MT

. FAN EXPO Denver (May 28–31, 2026): TBD

. FAN EXPO Philadelphia (May 29–31, 2026): TBD

. FAN EXPO Boston (August 7–9, 2026): Saturday, August 8, 2026 at 7:30 PM ET

. FAN EXPO Chicago (August 14–16, 2026): Saturday, August 15, 2026 at 7:30 PM CT

. FAN EXPO Canada (August 27–30, 2026): Saturday, August 29, 2026 at 7:30 PM ET

. FAN EXPO Dallas (September 11–13, 2026): Saturday, September 12, 2026 at 7:30 PM CT

“FAN EXPO is all about creating unforgettable experiences, and An Evening with the Hobbits will be exactly that,” said Andrew Moyes, Vice President, FAN EXPO HQ.“Fans are delighted whenever we host these gentlemen individually - but together, the energy is electric. Their characters are beloved, their friendship is indelible, and the joy they bring to audiences is unmatched. We can't wait to present this special anniversary celebration in 2026.”

At a recent FAN EXPO appearance, Elijah Wood offered these thoughts on the anniversary:“To be celebrating this milestone – a quarter of a century – just feels abstract. It still feels like the films are really present. The fact that we're spending this kind of time (at conventions with fans and doing shows like this), it keeps it so fresh for us. It's such a massive, continual part of our lives.”

Tickets for An Evening with the Hobbits: In Celebration of 25 Years at FAN EXPO Portland will be on sale October 22 at 10 AM PT via (FAN EXPO Portland admission required), along with VIP experiences that include once-in-a-lifetime photo op and autograph sessions. Exclusive merch and collectibles will also be available at each of the tour stops, and organizers are teasing even more celebratory programming (including additional The Lord of the Rings guest appearances at FAN EXPO HQ events) - details coming soon.

Fans are encouraged to secure their spot early - these evenings are expected to sell out faster than pints at The Green Dragon.

ABOUT FAN EXPO HQ

With over a million fans and counting, FAN EXPO HQ attracts pop culture enthusiasts, locally and internationally, to come together to celebrate all things fandom. Collectively it hosts nearly one million fans annually at FAN EXPO San Francisco, FAN EXPO Dallas, FAN EXPO Canada, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Boston, FAN EXPO Denver, CALGARY EXPO, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Cleveland, FAN EXPO Vancouver, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL, VidCon in Anaheim, and EDMONTON EXPO. The latest schedule of events is available here, along with up-to-date ticket information. fanexpohq. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.