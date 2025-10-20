Qatar Participates In 31St Meeting Of Committee Of Heads Of GCC Capital Market Authorities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar participated in the 31st meeting of the Committee of Heads of Capital Market Authorities in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, which was held today via videoconference.

The State of Qatar was represented at the meeting by CEO of the Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA), Dr. Tami bin Ahmed Al Binali.

The QFMA noted in a post on "X" platform that the key topic discussed in the meeting was following up on the implementation of initiatives referred to the GCC Capital Markets Committee (exchanges), including the initiative to encourage the listing and trading of bonds and sukuk in the GCC financial markets; the initiative to encourage dual listing and electronic linkage; and the initiative to unify the investor number for GCC citizens.

The meeting, chaired by Kuwait as the host country, also discussed the latest developments in the implementation of the inter-registration regulations, the progress of the GCC financial markets integration strategy, and the minutes of the 26th meeting of the working group of specialists in communication and investor awareness at the financial market regulators in the GCC countries.

The meeting also touched on the latest developments in the financial markets in the GCC countries.