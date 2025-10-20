Engineering Goods Manufacturing Outsourcing Industry Report 2025: A $2.31 Trillion Market By 2032, Driven By Rising Demand For Cost Optimization And Operational Efficiency

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global engineering goods manufacturing outsourcing market presents opportunities in advanced technology implementation to boost growth. This is driven by increasing industrialization and the push for cost optimization. Nonetheless, quality control challenges in outsourcing regions remain a key restraint.

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Engineering Goods Manufacturing Outsourcing Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The report on the global engineering goods manufacturing outsourcing market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2022-2032. The study on engineering goods manufacturing outsourcing market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2022-2032.

The global engineering goods manufacturing outsourcing market was valued at USD 908.37 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.31 trillion in 2032, with a CAGR of 11.98% during the forecast period 2024-2032.

The report on engineering goods manufacturing outsourcing market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global engineering goods manufacturing outsourcing market over the period of 2022-2032. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global engineering goods manufacturing outsourcing market over the period of 2022-2032. Further, the publisher's Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

What does this report deliver?



Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the engineering goods manufacturing outsourcing market.

Complete coverage of all the segments in the engineering goods manufacturing outsourcing market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2032.

Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global engineering goods manufacturing outsourcing market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Report Findings

Drivers



Increasing global industrialization is fostering market expansion. Rising demand for cost optimization and operational efficiency is fostering market growth.

Restraints

Quality control issues across outsourcing regions are hampering the growth of the engineering goods manufacturing outsourcing market.

Opportunities

Implementation of advanced technologies is expected to create opportunities in the market in the coming years.

Company Profiles



Refteck

Jabil Inc.

Sanmina Corporation

FLEX LTD.

Onward Technologies Limited

Impex Enterprises

Indovance Inc.

Hankscraft Inc.

PEKO Precision Products Amritt, Inc.

Segment Covered

The Global Engineering Goods Manufacturing Outsourcing Market by Product



Machinery & Equipment

Electrical Appliances

Automotive Parts

Metal Products

Chemical Engineering Products

Textile Machinery Others

The Global Engineering Goods Manufacturing Outsourcing Market by End-use Industry



Automotive & EV

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial Machinery

Energy & Power

Electronics & Telecom Others

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900