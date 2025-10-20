MAXIMA GRUPĖ's Audit Comittee Elected For A New Term

The term of office of MAXIMA GRUPĖ's Audit Committee, comprising Chairwoman Irena Petruškevičienė, Eglė Čiužaitė, and Matas Kasperavičius was due to expire in March 2026, at the end of their four-year term, before the completion of the audit of MAXIMA GRUPĖ's 2025 financial statements.

In order to ensure the continuity of the audit committee with the same composition, the sole shareholder of MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB „Vilniaus prekyba“, decided to elect a new MAXIMA GRUPĖ's audit committee for a new term ahead of schedule, so that it could perform its functions without interruption from the start of the audit of the 2025 financial statements.

The audit committee for the new term consists of three members: Vytenis Lazauskas (chairman, independent member) Eglė Čiužaitė (independent member) and Vaidotas Neniškis (member nominated by UAB „Vilniaus prekyba“).

V. Lazauskas has many years of experience in financial auditing and consulting at the international auditing company“PwC“. He has been working at“INVL” Group since 2018: until July 2024, he held the position of Group Finance Director, and currently holds the position of Group Risk Management Director. He is also an independent member of the audit committee of UAB“EPSO-G”.

E. Čiužaitė has held various management positions in different companies, including that of CEO of“Lietuvos energijos gamyba” (now –“Ignitis gamyba”). Currently, E. Čiužaitė is an independent member of the boards and audit committees of“Gija” and“Lietuvos Oro Uostai”, as well as a member of the board of“Jaunimo linija”.

V. Neniškis has extensive work experience in the field of finance. From 2002 to 2021, he worked for the“Vilniaus prekyba” group of companies and other companies related to the group, where he held various management positions in the field of finance since 2013. From 2021 to 2025, V. Neniškis worked as a project manager at“Kilo Health” and a project partner at“FO Consulting group”. Currently, V. Neniškis holds the position of Chief Financial Officer at“Vilniaus prekyba”.

Additional Information

MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB manages retail chains "Maxima" (in the Baltic countries), "Stokrotka" (in Poland), "T Market" (in Bulgaria), and the online food store "Barbora," operating in the Baltic countries.

MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB is part of the "Vilniaus prekyba" group of companies. Through its other subsidiary companies, "Vilniaus prekyba" controls investments in retail and pharmacy chains, as well as real estate development and rental service companies in the Baltic countries, Sweden, Poland, and Bulgaria.

Contact Person

Lukas Radziunas

Head of Corporate Affairs and Communications

...