5 BR/2 BA Home On 1± Acre Lot In The Town Of Gordonsville, VA Set For Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( ) announces that online only auction bidding on a 5 BR/2 BA home on a 1.02 +/- acre town lot with a single-wide mobile home (not being used), public utilities and conveniently located only a short walk to Main Street will begin to close on Friday, October 31 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“The owner has transitioned into more manageable living arrangements, and we have been contracted to market and sell this downtown Gordonsville home,” said Nicholls.“This home will make a wonderful investment/restoration project. Use it as your primary residence or fix/flip.”
Conveniently located, the home is only a short walk to Main Street,.5 mile to downtown round-about/Rts.33 & 15, 12.5 miles to I-64, 20 miles to Charlottesville, 28 miles to Culpeper, and a short drive to Richmond & Fredericksburg, VA,” said Tony Wilson, auction marketing coordinator.
The online auction's date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.
Date: The online only bidding will begin to close on Friday, October 31, 2025 @ 12pm NOON (Eastern).
Location of the property: 406 E. Baker Street, Gordonsville, VA 22942 (Orange County)
5 BR/2 BA home on 1.02 +/- acre lot in the Town of Gordonsville, VA (Orange County)
.The home measures 2,372 +/- gross sf. (1,956 +/- sf. of living space & 416 +/- sf. basement) and has one bathroom on the main level, 3 bedrooms & one bathroom on the 2nd level, and 2 bedrooms on third level. It features an short walk to Main Street,.5 mile to downtown round-about/Rts.33 & 15, 12.5 miles to I-64, 20 miles t
.Covered front porch (8'x28'); rear covered deck (10'x16'); side covering (6'x15')
.Wood flooring throughout and linoleum in bathrooms & kitchen
.Roof is seamed tin & asphalt shingles
.Heating: forced hot air/oil furnace, 2 fireplaces & wood stove conveys; Cooling: window units
.Public water & sewer; electric water heater
.Gravel driveway; 2 small outbuildings (poor condition)
.Single-wide mobile home (no title) with separate electric meter base
.Electric: Dominion Power (separate meter bases for home and mobile home); Internet: Comcast/Xfinity
The online only real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Spencer Wilson (540) 661-7314 visit .
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 57 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
# # #
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit or call 540-898-0971.
