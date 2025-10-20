Interventional Cardiology Devices Market To Hit USD 37.29 Billion By 2032, Driven By Rising Cardiovascular Disease Burden And Adoption Of Minimally Invasive Therapies SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the global Interventional Cardiology Devices Market

Rapid adoption of precision-guided, imaging-assisted, and robotic interventions is transforming patient care by reducing recovery times, shortening hospital stays, and improving procedural outcomes. Expansion of cardiac catheterization labs across Asia-Pacific and Latin America, along with rising healthcare investments, is further fueling global market growth.





Major Players in the Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Include:



Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic plc

Abbott Laboratories

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Terumo Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Philips Healthcare

Johnson & Johnson

Cook Medical

Becton Dickinson

Cardinal Health

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

LivaNova PLC

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Sorin Group

ABIOMED, Inc.

Terumo Interventional Systems

Claret Medical, Inc.

Neovasc Inc. Boston Scientific

Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Segment Insights

By Product

In 2024, the coronary stents segment held a demanding revenue of around 35.32% in the interventional cardiology devices market share and is expected to continue its dominance, owing to their large application in PCI, the great power of inhibiting restenosis, and the huge acceptance of drug-eluting stents.

By Procedure Type

The interventional cardiology devices industry was dominated by the percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) segment with a revenue share of over 55.76% in 2024, driven by its efficacy for coronary artery disease, high global volumes, and high usage of stents and balloons. Peripheral vascular intervention (PVI) segment is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 7.33% during the forecast period of 2024-2032, due to increasing peripheral artery disease population, diabetes, and geriatric population.

By Technology

The drug-eluting segment led the interventional cardiology devices industry with the highest revenue market share of about 60.52% in 2024, owing to its demonstrable potential for lowering rates of restenosis and enhancing long-term results. The biodegradable segment is likely to register the fastest CAGR of approximately 7.75% over the forecast years 2024-2032, due to greater use of provisional scaffolding, bioresorbable material progress, and lower long-term complications.

By End-User

The hospitals & clinics segment was the dominant segment with a revenue share of around 60.22% in 2024, owing to developed healthcare infrastructure, trained cardiologists, a large number of procedures, a favorable reimbursement scenario, and the adoption of integrated imaging devices.

By Region

The Asia Pacific segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.07% during the forecast period of 2024–2032, as there is an increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, a geriatric population, and the incidence of diabetes and obesity.

North America accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 38.80% in 2024 of the interventional cardiology devices Market, owing to the well-established medical facilities, high incidence of CVDs, and heavy uptake of non-invasive techniques, comprising connections among PCI and TAVR.

Recent News:



In February 2025, Boston Scientific launched the SYNERGY XD drug-eluting stent in Europe and expanded TAVR/MitraClip structural heart devices in the Asia-Pacific, enhancing coronary and minimally invasive procedure outcomes. In March 2025, Medtronic introduced the IN. PACT Admiral drug-coated balloon in the U.S. and expanded robotic-assisted PCI systems across Europe and Latin America for precise cardiovascular interventions.

Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 22.23 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 37.29 billion CAGR CAGR of 6.68% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Key Segments . By Product (Coronary Stents, Structural Heart Devices, Angioplasty Balloons, Catheters, Embolic Protection Devices, PTCA Balloon Catheters, Others)

. By Procedure Type (Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI), Peripheral Vascular Intervention, Structural Heart Procedures)

. By Technology (Drug-Eluting, Biodegradable, Advanced Imaging)

. By End User (Hospitals & ASCs, Catheterization Labs & Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

