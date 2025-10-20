403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
FERRARI RENEWS ITS COLLABORATION WITH BITDEFENDER
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Maranello (Italy), October 20, 2025 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or“the Company”) announced today that its wholly-owned Italian subsidiary, Ferrari S.p.A., has renewed its multi-year partnership with Bitdefender, a global leader in cybersecurity.
For further information:
For further information:
Media Relations
tel.: +39 0536 949337
Email: ...
Attachment
-
FNV_Bitdefender_ENG
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment