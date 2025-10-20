Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
FERRARI RENEWS ITS COLLABORATION WITH BITDEFENDER


2025-10-20 09:31:06
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Maranello (Italy), October 20, 2025 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or“the Company”) announced today that its wholly-owned Italian subsidiary, Ferrari S.p.A., has renewed its multi-year partnership with Bitdefender, a global leader in cybersecurity.

