North American Financial 15 Split Corp Monthly Dividend Declaration For Class A & Preferred Share

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Financial 15 Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.11335 for each Class A share ($1.3602 annualized) and $0.07292 for each Preferred share ($0.875 annually). Distributions are payable November 10, 2025 to shareholders on record as at October 31, 2025.
Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $18.42 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $12.42 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $30.84.
The Company invests in a high quality portfolio consisting of financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows: Bank of Montreal, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, Manulife Financial Corporation, Sun Life Financial, Great-West Lifeco, Bank of America, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group, JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co.
| Distribution Details
|
| Class A Share (FFN)
| $0.11335
| Preferred Share (FFN.A)
| $0.07292
| Record Date:
| October 31, 2025
| Payable Date:
| November 10, 2025
| Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
| Local: 416-304-4443
|
| ...
