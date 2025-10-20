403
Russia Claims Capture of Village in Eastern Ukraine
(MENAFN) On Monday, Russia announced that it had seized control of another village located in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, where fierce fighting persists in the ongoing conflict that began in 2022.
According to a declaration from the Defense Ministry, Russian troops took over the village of Molodetske, which was identified in the announcement by its former name, Lenine.
This village lies approximately 19 kilometers (11.8 miles) west of Pokrovsk, a significant frontline city in eastern Ukraine.
Moscow has frequently proclaimed territorial advances in recent months, especially in the Donetsk area, where combat around Pokrovsk has escalated considerably.
The city of Pokrovsk, described by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as the site of "fierce battles" earlier this month, plays a vital role as a logistics center supporting Ukraine’s military efforts.
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s General Staff reported in a morning update that its forces successfully thwarted 47 Russian attacks near 12 different settlements along the Pokrovsk front over the previous day, including the village of Molodetske.
