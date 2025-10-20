Global SDG Leaders Convene At IUCN Congress 2025 To Accelerate Integrated Action For Nature And People

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Co-hosted by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi,

Abu Dhabi,October, 2025: Global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) leaders gathered at the IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025 in Abu Dhabi for a high-level dialogue titled“Integrating Water, Climate and Biodiversity Actions: Accelerating SDG Implementation for Nature and People.” The session was co-hosted by the General Secretariat of the National Committee on SDGs and the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), bringing together ministers and senior officials.

The discussion highlighted how the UAE's Global Councils on SDGs model has become an international benchmark for cross-sectoral environmental governance and integrated policy delivery.

His Excellency Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange, and Chair of the National Committee on SDGs, said“The UAE firmly believes that the future of sustainable development depends on our ability to connect the dots between nature, people, and policy. Through the Global Councils on SDGs, we have created a collaborative platform that transforms ideas into action bridging sectors, uniting partners, and driving real impact for both humanity and the planet. Hosting this dialogue in Abu Dhabi reflects our national commitment to advancing integrated solutions for water, climate, and biodiversity that benefit not only our region but the world.”

His Excellency Mukhtar Babayev, Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Climate Issues, President of COP29, and Chair of the Global Council on SDG 17 Partnerships for the Goals, stressed that stronger coordination is vital to accelerate SDG progress for climate and nature. He explained that this need led the UAE, Azerbaijan and Brazil to establish the Troika of COP Presidencies to ensure continuity and avoid duplication. Highlighting inclusion, he referenced the Baku Workplan to integrate indigenous knowledge into global climate action and noted that the Global Councils on SDGs embody this collaborative approach. He called on donors to move from commitments to delivery by doubling adaptation finance, providing 20 billion dollars for biodiversity by 2025, tripling UNFCCC funds to 30 billion by 2030, and fulfilling the 300 billion pledge agreed at COP29.

His Excellency Mohamed Faiz, Minister of State for Tourism and Environment of the Republic of Maldives and Chair of the Global Council on SDG 13, Climate Action underscored that for island nations like the Maldives, climate action is not a policy choice but a matter of survival. He highlighted the Maldives' national climate resilience strategies integrate renewable energy transition, coral reef restoration, coastal protection and community adaptation programmes to safeguard livelihoods and biodiversity. Emphasising the country's leadership in advocating for small island developing states, he reaffirmed that the Maldives continues to pioneer innovative financing for climate adaptation and loss-and-damage response. He called on the global community to uphold the spirit of solidarity and shared responsibility achieved through the COP28 UAE Consensus.

His Excellency Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and UAE Representative for SDG 15, Life on Land, reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to addressing interconnected challenges of climate change, biodiversity loss and land degradation. He stressed that integrated approaches are key to achieving the 2030 Agenda, with SDG 15 underpinning both climate action and marine sustainability. Citing mangrove restoration as a model nature-based solution, he noted its role in enhancing biodiversity, capturing carbon and protecting coastal communities. He highlighted national strategies that aim to restore 80 percent of degraded land and marine ecosystems by 2031 and called for embedding nature at the centre of decision-making, seeing it as the foundation of all progress and a driver of innovation, research and green jobs.

Her Excellency Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and Vice Chair of the Global Council on SDG 14, Life Below Water, highlighted that sustainability must be viewed as an interconnected system, with Abu Dhabi uniting marine and terrestrial ecosystems under one vision for resilience. She noted that protecting life below water supports food security, coastal protection and climate adaptation, while each mangrove planted captures carbon and sustains communities. Citing Abu Dhabi's fisheries index rising to over 97 percent in 2024, she credited science-based governance and the fusion of traditional knowledge with modern technology. Dr. Al Dhaheri added that innovation, from AI monitoring to drone mangrove planting and eDNA surveys, is driving progress across multiple SDGs, proving that integrated action can multiply impact.

The session was moderated by Shatha Al Hashmi, Advisor SDGs at the Government Experience Exchange office, who concluded by reiterating that the Global Councils on SDGs have evolved into a global platform for transformative ideas and collaborative action.“This discussion proved that integrating climate action, partnership, marine and terrestrial habitat restoration, is no longer a choice but it is the only way forward,” she said.“From Azerbaijan's global cooperation, the UAE's cross-sectoral approach and Abu Dhabi's nature-based innovations, the lesson is clear: when we work together, we multiply impact.”

The session ended with a collective call to action for global stakeholders to adopt integrated approaches that bridge policy, science and finance, ensuring that environmental sustainability becomes the foundation of economic and social resilience.

