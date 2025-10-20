403
Türkiye’s Stock Market Starts Week with Modest Gains
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s primary stock index commenced Monday trading at 10,247.28 points, marking an increase of 0.38% or 38.51 points.
On the previous Friday, the BIST 100 experienced a decline of 1.56%, closing at 10,208.76 points. The daily trading volume reached 129 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to $3.09 billion.
By 10:10 a.m. local time (07:10 GMT), foreign exchange rates were recorded at 41.9540 Turkish liras against the US dollar, 48.9450 against the euro, and 56.3135 against the British pound.
Meanwhile, the price of gold per ounce was valued at $4,252.40, and Brent crude oil was trading at $66.5 per barrel.
