Viltrox AF 85Mm F2.0 EVO FE Mount Lens: A Compact, Precision-Built Powerhouse

Shenzhen, China - October 20 th , 2025 - Viltrox is pleased to announce the AF 85mm F2.0 EVO FE lens, launching the company's new EVO lineup for creators seeking a perfect balance of performance, portability, and precision. Combining an entirely redesigned, enhanced optical layout with advanced autofocus technology, the lens brings exceptional sharpness, refined color rendering, and intuitive control to photographers and videomakers. The new Viltrox EVO Series evolves the camera lens by perfecting every essential function, not by piling on complexity. The result is finely tuned control, exceptional image quality, and effortless portability for professional results. Every detail empowers creativity, enabling photographers to shoot with precision and ease, making this lens a powerful, friendly, and versatile starting point for everyone. EVO combines high-performance optics, intuitive physical controls, and compact, lightweight design, achieving a perfect harmony of performance and portability.

Precision optics for a pure, clean image

Engineered with 10 elements in 8 groups, the AF 85mm F2.0 EVO achieves edge-to-edge clarity even when shot wide open at F2.0. Its resolving power captures the finest details across the frame, maintaining exceptional sharpness and natural contrast from center to corner. Resolution peaks between F4 and F5.6, allowing users to achieve consistently clear results across a range of apertures, lighting conditions and creative styles.

Compact and lightweight, but professional

Weighing only 340 grams, this is Viltrox's smallest and lightest full-frame 85mm lens. The compact design offers balanced handling and comfort, ideal for travel, street photography, and long portrait sessions. The 85mm focal length provides a classic portrait perspective, with natural compression and well-controlled distortion that flatters subjects while preserving true-to-life rendering. Despite its compact size, the lens retains a solid, well-crafted feel that supports confident shooting in diverse environments.

F2.0 aperture: the perfect photographic tool

The F2.0 aperture delivers both aesthetic and practical advantages: smooth, natural bokeh with beautiful background separation, while maintaining excellent low-light performance, for both night portraits and cityscapes. The lens also boasts a minimum focus distance of 0.74 meters, allowing creative users to explore close-up compositions with refined texture and consistent detail.

Smooth, quiet, accurate autofocus

Driven by the high-precision STM stepping motor, autofocus performance is fast, quiet, and accurate, making it suitable for still photography as well as video applications that demand seamless, reliable focusing.

Intuitive, tactile control

Practical control features such as a Function (Fn) button, click switch, and auto/manual focus selector allow users to adapt quickly in dynamic shooting environments. Each control is designed for intuitive use, placing key functions within immediate reach.

Tough and always ready for action

Viltrox's AF 85mm F2.0 EVO is built with reliability and durability in mind. A rubber-sealed lens mount provides resistance to light rain and dust, while a water and smudge-resistant front element coating keeps the lens ready for challenging outdoor conditions. By combining sophisticated optical design, refined mechanical engineering, and everyday usability, the Viltrox AF 85mm F2.0 EVO offers creators an inspiring new tool for capturing portraits, detail shots, and fascinating scenes with exceptional clarity and character.

More details and how to buy

For more information, please visit:

Official Store:

Amazon Store US:

Amazon Store Europe:

MSRP: $275 / €315 / £265













About Viltrox

Viltrox, established in 2009, is a globally-recognized leader in camera lenses and adapters, specializing in high-performance equipment for photography and cine. The company's portfolio includes cinema and autofocus lenses – such as the LAB, Pro, and Air series, launched since 2018 – along with monitors, adapters, and lighting solutions. Driven by innovation, the company expanded further into cine in 2022 with the "EPIC" anamorphic and "LUNA" zoom lenses, offering cost-effective solutions for filmmakers worldwide. Renowned for their exceptional optical quality, reliability, and accessible pricing, Viltrox products reflect a commitment to engineering excellence and user-centered design, empowering content creators in both still and motion photography.

