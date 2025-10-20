Major General Drapatyi Heads Newly Formed Joint Forces Group

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the press service of the newly formed group on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The command's area of responsibility covers the Kharkiv region and directly adjacent territories, as well as units and corps previously under the control of the North Group of Forces, part of the Dnipro Operational-Strategic Group of Forces.

As noted, this sector occupies one of the crucial places in the enemy's plans. The situation there is complex and tense. Drapatyi has been entrusted with this responsibility for the second time: last year, the general already headed the Operational Tactical Group Kharkiv during the Russian offensive on the Kharkiv region and the threat to the city of Vovchansk.

The corps concentrated in this sector will report directly to the newly created Joint Forces Group. These are experienced, modern, and progressive units of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

“Close cooperation with young commanders of units that are part of the Joint Forces Group, as well as the joint experience gained in operational planning, will give new impetus to the development of the capabilities of the Joint Forces Command and create additional opportunities for effective repulsion of the enemy,” the press service said.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Dnipro Operational Strategic Group of troops ceased its activities in connection with the implementation of corps reform.

Photo: MykhailoDrapatyi / Facebook