RUA GOLD Bolsters Executive Team With Appointment Of Simon Delander, Vice President, Risk, Stakeholder & Regulatory Affairs

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2025) - Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A40QYC) ("RUA GOLD" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the continued strengthening of its executive team in New Zealand with the appointment ofas Vice President, Risk, Stakeholder & Regulatory Affairs.

In this newly created role, Mr. Delander will work closely with CEO Robert Eckford and the broader executive team to lead the Company's approach to permitting its Reefton Project, with a broader mandate encompassing regulatory compliance, government and community relations, and ESG-related risk management across RUA GOLD's portfolio in New Zealand.

Most recently, he served as Vice President at Endura Mining (formerly Federation Mining), where he successfully guided the company through the consenting process and developed strong, enduring stakeholder relationships.

With more than 25 years of experience in regulatory affairs, stakeholder engagement, and risk governance within the resource sector, Mr. Delander brings a proven track record of managing complex approvals processes and fostering meaningful relationships with key stakeholder groups - including regulators, iwi, and local communities.

Mr. Delander previously held senior positions at Evolution Mining and MMG, where he oversaw ESG reporting frameworks, conducted risk assessments, and navigated evolving regulatory landscapes. In addition, Mr. Dalander serves as a board member of the New Zealand Minerals Council, the New Zealand Mine Rescue Trust, and Terra Firma Mining Limited. His strategic insight and collaborative approach will further strengthen RUA GOLD's commitment to aligning its growth objectives with its environmental and social responsibilities.

Robert Eckford, CEO of RUA GOLD, commented: "We are thrilled to welcome Simon Delander to the RUA GOLD leadership team. As we continue to advance our Reefton Project, we cannot overstate the importance of strong, transparent, and proactive stakeholder engagement. Simon's proven ability to deliver in this area will ensure RUA GOLD is well-positioned to navigate the regulatory landscape, de-risk our projects, and deepen our relationships with stakeholders. His appointment further enhances our capability to deliver long-term, sustainable value for both shareholders and the communities in which we operate."

Extension of Capital Gain Media Inc.: On August 4, 2025, the Company entered into an investor relations agreement with Capital Gain Media Inc. ("Capital Gain"). Pursuant to the investor relations agreement, Capital Gain has agreed to provide content development and digital marketing services. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the investor relations agreement and as consideration for the services provided by Capital Gain, the Company agreed to pay an additional aggregate cash fee of US$120,000, plus applicable taxes. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, Capital Gain (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's-length relationship with the Company. Under the Capital Gain Agreement, the Company will not issue any securities to Capital Gain as compensation for its marketing service. Capital Gain provides investor relation services and the contact information for Capital Gain is: Capital Gain Media Inc., 1111 West Hastings Street, 15th Floor, Vancouver, BC V6E 2J3. The contact person of Capital Gain is Graham Colmer, email: ..., phone: 1 (604) 379-8363

ABOUT RUA GOLD

RUA GOLD is an exploration company, strategically focused on New Zealand. With decades of expertise, our team has successfully taken major discoveries into producing world-class mines across multiple continents. The team is now focused on maximizing the asset potential of RUA GOLD's two highly prospective high-grade gold projects.

The Company controls the Reefton Gold District as the dominant landholder in the Reefton Goldfield on New Zealand's South Island with over 120,000 hectares of tenements, in a district that historically produced over 2Moz of gold grading between 9 and 50g/t.

The Company's Glamorgan Project solidifies RUA GOLD's position as a leading high-grade gold explorer on New Zealand's North Island. This highly prospective project is located within the North Islands' Hauraki district, a region that has produced an impressive 15Moz of gold and 60Moz of silver. Glamorgan is adjacent to OceanaGold Corporation's biggest gold mining project, Wharekirauponga.

For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ at .

