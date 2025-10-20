Versaterm Partners With Vantage Robotics To Expand Portfolio Of Secure, NDAA-Compliant, Blue UAS Cleared Drones

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fully integrated with DroneSense by Versaterm, the Vesper and Trace UAVs will provide agencies with more options for using aerial intelligence as part of mission-critical public safety operations

OTTAWA, Ontario and SAN LEANDRO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versaterm, a global public safety solutions leader, announced a partnership with Vantage Robotics to integrate the Vesper and Trace UAVs into its public safety platform. These drones join the growing portfolio of secure, National Defense Authorization Act-compliant (NDAA), Blue Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) cleared and U.S.-manufactured aircraft. Seamless integration with DroneSense by Versaterm's flight management, compliance and real-time situational awareness tools ensures agencies can deploy with confidence and efficiency.

“Our mission is to provide first responders with secure, reliable technology to protect themselves and their communities,” said Christopher Eyhorn, General Manager of DroneSense by Versaterm.“The addition of Vantage Robotics' Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) reflects our vision for a new era of public safety where agencies can deploy high-performance drones as seamlessly as they dispatch patrol units. UAVs are poised to become an essential part of the modern response toolkit.”

The Vesper Public Safety drone is engineered for rugged reliability, extended endurance and high-quality imaging, all within a compact, durable design compliant with the NDAA and cleared with the Blue UAS program. It provides agencies with a versatile solution featuring low acoustic signature, modular design and best-in-class low-light capabilities. With the DroneSense by Versaterm integration, agencies can:



Operate with confidence: As part of the Blue UAS program, Vesper meets rigorous U.S. Department of Defense and federal security standards for trusted drone technology. It features advanced low-light Electro-Optical (EO) engineering with 48x zoom, up to 55 minutes of flight time, 320/640p infrared capability, a robust 10 km radio range, whisper-quiet operation and modular propellers for safe indoor or outdoor use.

Gain real-time situational awareness: Live video, telemetry and sensor data stream directly into DroneSense by Versaterm OpsHub, empowering commanders to make faster, better-informed decisions. Simplify program management: Agencies can oversee pilots, aircraft, flights and compliance reporting within a unified platform.



The Trace Public Safety drone is purpose-built for rapid deployment, versatile Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions and precision imaging. Compact, durable and Blue UAS-certified, Trace offers agencies a trusted, American-made solution that weighs less than half a pound yet delivers unmatched performance. Features include gimbal-stabilized 48 MP EO, 320/640p infrared options, resistance to 25-kt winds, 40 minutes of flight time, obstacle avoidance, optional prop guards or spotlight and up to 6 km range. Trace is equally effective indoors or outdoors, with minimal safety or detectability risk. With DroneSense by Versaterm integration, agencies can:



Respond rapidly: Deploy within minutes to deliver immediate aerial intelligence

Enhance ISR capabilities: Stream secure, real-time EO and thermal video to command centers

Coordinate seamlessly: Integrate with other UAVs and ground assets in DroneSense by Versaterm Secure mission data: Capture, manage and store data in compliance with the highest security standards

“At Vantage Robotics, we created Vesper and Trace to meet the critical demands of public safety missions,” said Tobin Fisher, CEO, Vantage Robotics.“Through our partnership with Versaterm, agencies gain unmatched operational capability while ensuring the highest standards of data security and trust.”

Vesper is available for use within the platform, and Trace will be available soon. Public safety agencies interested in learning more can contact Versaterm or visit booth #1373 during IACP 2025 to see these integrated drone solutions firsthand.

Versaterm acquired DroneSense, a provider of industry-leading software solutions enabling public safety agencies to leverage drone technology for tactical operations, situational awareness and Drone as First Responder (DFR) programs.

About Versaterm

Versaterm is a global public safety solutions company helping agencies transform their organizations by providing innovative solutions, expertise and an unwavering dedication to customer service. We are on a journey to build a public safety technology platform that will enhance community safety by creating purposeful integrations across the public safety spectrum. We deliver intuitive tools developed for public safety agencies, forensic labs, court systems, schools and other institutions. Our selective growth strategy focuses on improving customer and user workflows for more efficient and effective operations, leading to better service and more just outcomes. For more information, visit versaterm, LinkedIn or X.

About Vantage Robotics

Founded in 2013, Vantage Robotics is dedicated to supporting our national security, public safety, and critical infrastructure inspection customers with the world's most capable small UAVs. With strong backing from industry pioneers, respected VCs, strategic commercial partners, and Federal Agencies, the company has raised over $50M in support. The team of Stanford engineers, combat veterans, DARPA Grand Challenge winners, IDEO, Motorola, and Volkswagen alums designs and builds all products at their headquarters in San Leandro, California to bring together the latest technologies from Silicon Valley and beyond at unparalleled speeds.

