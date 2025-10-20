RAPT Therapeutics And Shanghai Jeyou Pharmaceutical Announce Positive Topline Data From Phase 2 Trial Of RPT904 (JYB1904) In Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) - RPT904 at both Q8W and Q12W dosing showed comparable efficacy and safety to omalizumab at Q4W dosing

- Efficacy sustained at Week 16 after a single dose of RPT904

- Well tolerated with no serious adverse events related to study drug

- Jeyou to advance RPT904 to Phase 3 development in China

- RAPT to discuss Phase 3 development path with FDA

- RAPT to host conference call at 8:30 am ET today SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SHANGHAI, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapies for patients living with inflammatory and immunological diseases, and Shanghai Jeyou Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Jeyou), formerly called Shanghai Jemincare Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a leading pharmaceutical company in China, today announced positive topline data from Jeyou's Phase 2 trial of RPT904 (JYB1904) as monotherapy in chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU). The trial, which was conducted in China, was designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of RPT904 at dosing intervals of 8 weeks (Q8W) and 12 weeks (Q12W) compared to omalizumab dosed every 4 weeks (Q4W). The study was not a formal non-inferiority study and no statistical hypothesis was tested. The results from this study indicate that RPT904 dosed Q8W or Q12W has comparable efficacy and safety to omalizumab dosed Q4W, and the companies believe these results warrant advancing RPT904 to Phase 3 development. The randomized, double-blind Phase 2 study enrolled 137 adult patients with CSU inadequately controlled by H1 antihistamines for a 16-week treatment period with patients randomized 1:1:1 across three arms. Patients randomized to the RPT904 Q8W arm received 300 mg subcutaneously (SC) at Week 0 and Week 8, while patients randomized to the RPT904 Q12W arm received a single 300 mg dose SC at Week 0 (to represent a dosing interval of at least every 12 weeks). Patients randomized to the omalizumab Q4W arm received 300 mg SC at Weeks 0, 4, 8 and 12. The primary endpoint was change from baseline in the seven-day urticaria activity score (UAS7) at Weeks 8, 12 and 16, and a key secondary endpoint was the proportion of patients with UAS7=0 at Weeks 8, 12 and 16. After the initial 16-week treatment period, patients were followed for an additional 16 weeks without additional treatment. The data reported today are from the initial 16-week treatment period. The data from both the RPT904 Q8W and Q12W treatment arms showed numerically greater improvements on the UAS7 endpoint and numerically higher proportion of patients with UAS7=0 at all timepoints (Weeks 8, 12 and 16) compared to omalizumab Q4W. The mean baseline UAS7 scores (±SD) in the RPT904 Q8W, Q12W and omalizumab Q4W arms were 28.7 (±7.2), 28.9 (±6.6) and 28.8 (±7.9), respectively. The least squares mean change from baseline in UAS7 (and 95% confidence interval) at the three time points were:

RPT904

Q8W (N=46) RPT904

Q12W (N=46) omalizumab

Q4W (N=45) Week 8 -20.51 (-23.88, -17.13) -21.05 (-24.42, -17.67) -17.00 (-20.39, -13.61) Week 12 -22.14 (-25.46, -18.82) -21.73 (-25.04, -18.43) -18.51 (-21.83, -15.18) Week 16 -23.20 (-26.49, -19.91) -22.16 (-25.43, -18.89) -19.14 (-22.43, -15.86)



The proportion of patients (as a percentage) with UAS7=0 (and 95% confidence interval) at the three time points were:

RPT904

Q8W (N=46) RPT904

Q12W (N=46) omalizumab

Q4W (N=45) Week 8 32.61 (19.53, 48.02) 32.61 (19.53, 48.02) 31.11 (18.17, 46.65) Week 12 36.96 (23.21, 52.45) 39.13 (25.09, 54.63) 24.44 (12.88, 39.54) Week 16 45.65 (30.90, 60.99) 43.48 (28.93, 58.89) 33.33 (20.00, 48.95)



RPT904 was well tolerated with no serious adverse events related to study drug and no treatment-related adverse events resulting in treatment discontinuation.

“Based on these positive results, we are preparing to advance JYB1904 to Phase 3,” remarked Mr. Ting Li, President of Jeyou.“We are excited about JYB1904 and our goal is to seek approval as soon as we can with the hope of bringing this important therapy to the many CSU patients in China.”

Ana Maria Giménez-Arnau, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Dermatology at Hospital del Mar Research Institute, Universitat Pompeu Fabra in Barcelona, remarked,“While omalizumab is the current standard of care for CSU patients, there remains an unmet need for improved therapies. I am particularly intrigued by the data showing RPT904's deep and durable effect with a single dose. This suggests patients could have the option to go from a treatment that requires monthly dosing to one that can be administered quarterly, which would benefit patients and represent a significant advance in the CSU treatment paradigm.”

Brian Wong, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of RAPT, added,“These data exceeded our expectations by not only showing comparable efficacy and safety to omalizumab at Q12W dosing, but also showing durability after a single dose out to Week 16. We believe these data support moving to a pivotal Phase 3 trial in CSU and we plan to discuss our next steps with the FDA and other regulatory authorities. With these encouraging data reported today, we also look forward to initiating our Phase 2b trial in food allergies before the end of the year.”

About Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria (CSU)

Chronic spontaneous urticaria is a mast cell-driven disorder characterized by the sudden onset of debilitating hives and intense itch. While H1 antihistamines provide symptomatic relief for some, they fail to address the underlying IgE-autoantibody pathology. Consequently, there is a need for therapies that target the upstream IgE-mast cell axis for patients whose CSU is uncontrolled by antihistamines.

About RPT904

RPT904 is a novel, half-life extended anti-IgE bio-better monoclonal antibody (mAb) targeting the same epitope as omalizumab for the treatment of patients with food allergy, chronic spontaneous urticaria and other allergic inflammatory diseases. RPT904 is designed to inhibit free and cell-bound human immunoglobulin E (IgE), a key driver of allergic diseases, and in early clinical studies has demonstrated extended pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamic properties compared to omalizumab, a first generation anti-IgE mAb.

About RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.

RAPT is a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapies for patients living with inflammatory and immunological diseases. Utilizing our deep and proprietary expertise in immunology, we develop novel therapies that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

About Shanghai Jeyou Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd .

Shanghai Jeyou Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., originally the R&D center of Jiangxi Jemincare Group Co., Ltd., has now been spun off as an independent entity. Jeyou has built a strong scientific team with comprehensive end-to-end capabilities in drug discovery and development. To date, more than 10 programs have progressed to the clinical stage from Jeyou's in-house pipeline.

Jiangxi Jemincare Group Co., Ltd. is a leading pharmaceutical company from China. Founded in 1999, Jemincare focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of therapeutics across key strategic fields including oncology, nephrology, cerebro-cardiovascular, analgesic and respiratory health. For more information, please visit

