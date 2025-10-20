RAPT Therapeutics And Shanghai Jeyou Pharmaceutical Announce Positive Topline Data From Phase 2 Trial Of RPT904 (JYB1904) In Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria
| RPT904
Q8W (N=46)
| RPT904
Q12W (N=46)
| omalizumab
Q4W (N=45)
|Week 8
|-20.51 (-23.88, -17.13)
|-21.05 (-24.42, -17.67)
|-17.00 (-20.39, -13.61)
|Week 12
|-22.14 (-25.46, -18.82)
|-21.73 (-25.04, -18.43)
|-18.51 (-21.83, -15.18)
|Week 16
|-23.20 (-26.49, -19.91)
|-22.16 (-25.43, -18.89)
|-19.14 (-22.43, -15.86)
The proportion of patients (as a percentage) with UAS7=0 (and 95% confidence interval) at the three time points were:
| RPT904
Q8W (N=46)
| RPT904
Q12W (N=46)
| omalizumab
Q4W (N=45)
|Week 8
|32.61 (19.53, 48.02)
|32.61 (19.53, 48.02)
|31.11 (18.17, 46.65)
|Week 12
|36.96 (23.21, 52.45)
|39.13 (25.09, 54.63)
|24.44 (12.88, 39.54)
|Week 16
|45.65 (30.90, 60.99)
|43.48 (28.93, 58.89)
|33.33 (20.00, 48.95)
RPT904 was well tolerated with no serious adverse events related to study drug and no treatment-related adverse events resulting in treatment discontinuation.
“Based on these positive results, we are preparing to advance JYB1904 to Phase 3,” remarked Mr. Ting Li, President of Jeyou.“We are excited about JYB1904 and our goal is to seek approval as soon as we can with the hope of bringing this important therapy to the many CSU patients in China.”
Ana Maria Giménez-Arnau, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Dermatology at Hospital del Mar Research Institute, Universitat Pompeu Fabra in Barcelona, remarked,“While omalizumab is the current standard of care for CSU patients, there remains an unmet need for improved therapies. I am particularly intrigued by the data showing RPT904's deep and durable effect with a single dose. This suggests patients could have the option to go from a treatment that requires monthly dosing to one that can be administered quarterly, which would benefit patients and represent a significant advance in the CSU treatment paradigm.”
Brian Wong, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of RAPT, added,“These data exceeded our expectations by not only showing comparable efficacy and safety to omalizumab at Q12W dosing, but also showing durability after a single dose out to Week 16. We believe these data support moving to a pivotal Phase 3 trial in CSU and we plan to discuss our next steps with the FDA and other regulatory authorities. With these encouraging data reported today, we also look forward to initiating our Phase 2b trial in food allergies before the end of the year.”
Webcast Conference Call
RAPT will host a webcast conference call accompanied by a slide presentation today, October 20, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET. To join the conference call via phone and participate in the live Q&A session, please pre-register online here to receive a telephone number and unique passcode required to enter the call. The live webcast and audio archive of the presentation may be accessed on the RAPT Therapeutics website at .
About Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria (CSU)
Chronic spontaneous urticaria is a mast cell-driven disorder characterized by the sudden onset of debilitating hives and intense itch. While H1 antihistamines provide symptomatic relief for some, they fail to address the underlying IgE-autoantibody pathology. Consequently, there is a need for therapies that target the upstream IgE-mast cell axis for patients whose CSU is uncontrolled by antihistamines.
About RPT904
RPT904 is a novel, half-life extended anti-IgE bio-better monoclonal antibody (mAb) targeting the same epitope as omalizumab for the treatment of patients with food allergy, chronic spontaneous urticaria and other allergic inflammatory diseases. RPT904 is designed to inhibit free and cell-bound human immunoglobulin E (IgE), a key driver of allergic diseases, and in early clinical studies has demonstrated extended pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamic properties compared to omalizumab, a first generation anti-IgE mAb.
About RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.
RAPT is a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapies for patients living with inflammatory and immunological diseases. Utilizing our deep and proprietary expertise in immunology, we develop novel therapies that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.
About Shanghai Jeyou Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd .
Shanghai Jeyou Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., originally the R&D center of Jiangxi Jemincare Group Co., Ltd., has now been spun off as an independent entity. Jeyou has built a strong scientific team with comprehensive end-to-end capabilities in drug discovery and development. To date, more than 10 programs have progressed to the clinical stage from Jeyou's in-house pipeline.
Jiangxi Jemincare Group Co., Ltd. is a leading pharmaceutical company from China. Founded in 1999, Jemincare focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of therapeutics across key strategic fields including oncology, nephrology, cerebro-cardiovascular, analgesic and respiratory health. For more information, please visit
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as“anticipate,”“estimates,”“expects,”“look forward,”“planned,”“potential”“will” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Each of these statements is based only on current information, assumptions and expectations that are inherently subject to change and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the efficacy and safety of RPT904, the clinical development of RPT904, including timing of clinical trials and expectations of RAPT and Jeyou to advance RPT904 to phase 3, plans for regulatory interactions, the therapeutic and commercial potential of RPT904, and other statements that are not historical fact. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including unexpected or unfavorable safety or efficacy data observed during clinical studies, preliminary data and trends that may not be predictive of future data or results or that may not demonstrate safety or efficacy or lead to regulatory approval, RAPT's reliance on its partners and other third parties, clinical trial site activation or enrollment rates that are lower than expected, unanticipated or greater than anticipated impacts or delays due to macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions (including the long-term impacts of ongoing overseas conflicts, tariffs and trade tensions, fluctuations in inflation and interest rates and other economic uncertainty), changes in expected or existing competition, changes in the regulatory environment, the uncertainties and timing of the regulatory approval process and the sufficiency of RAPT's cash resources. Detailed information regarding risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release may be found in RAPT's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 7, 2025 and subsequent filings made by RAPT with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. RAPT disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
RAPT Investor Contact:
Sylvia Wheeler
...
RAPT Media Contact:
Aljanae Reynolds
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment