Sudan: Council Approves Conclusions On The Ongoing Conflict

Today, the Council approved conclusions strongly condemning the ongoing conflict in Sudan, that has been causing the loss of thousands of lives and immense hardship for the Sudanese people for more than two years, and poses a serious threat to stability and security across the wider region.

The EU is extremely concerned about the unity, territorial integrity and stability of Sudan, which are at serious risk, with increasing fragmentation along political and ethnic lines further exacerbated by the emergence of parallel governing structures. The EU rejects any attempt to partition Sudan.

The Council conclusions emphasise that the primary responsibility for ending the conflict lies with the leadership of both the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), and those supporting these entities. The EU has defined certain asks to all parties to the conflict. These are as follows:

a) constructive engagement in negotiations towards an immediate ceasefire and in a credible inclusive peace mediation process, leading to a sustained cessation of hostilities;

b) ensuring rapid, unimpeded and sustainable humanitarian access and the protection of civilians across all of Sudan;

c) credible commitments to facilitate a genuinely inclusive, representative and independent civilian governance;

d) restoring and strengthening rule of law, accountability, respect for international law, including international humanitarian law and human rights law, and justice in Sudan.

The EU is ready to increase its engagement with the parties to the conflict, provided there is credible progress towards achieving the EU's key asks.

As co-chair of the Paris and London conferences for Sudan and its neighbouring countries, the EU has illustrated its commitment to support the people of Sudan and to play an active role in addressing the conflict in a comprehensive way. The EU will remain actively engaged, including at the highest level, and will act with one voice, promoting inclusive formats and ensuring full coordination with relevant like-minded actors. It will continue to employ, and where possible intensify the use of the full range of foreign policy instruments at its disposal - including, where appropriate, targeted restrictive measures - to achieve a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

The EU acknowledges the inherent rights of the Sudanese people to freedom, peace, and justice, and reiterates its steadfast commitment to accompanying Sudan in its efforts to preserve its unity and territorial integrity, and to achieve lasting stability, democracy, and sustainable prosperity.

