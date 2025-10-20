Ethiopia And Qatar Explore Strategic Partnership In Investment And Development Cooperation

On the sidelines of the 2025 World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Annual Meetings in Washington, D.C., H.E. Ahmed Shide, Minister of Finance of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, held a bilateral meeting with H.E. Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Minister of Finance of the State of Qatar, and Mr. Fahad Hamad Al-Sulaiti, Director General of the Qatar Fund for Development.

The meeting focused on forging a strategic partnership between Ethiopia and Qatar, with an emphasis on expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including infrastructure development, private investment, and development assistance.

During the discussions, H.E. Minister Ahmed Shide underscored the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries and highlighted the growing opportunities for investment in Ethiopia.

“Ethiopia highly values its partnership with the State of Qatar,” said Minister Shide.“There is significant potential to enhance collaboration, and our Government remains committed to facilitating Qatari investments in key sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, tourism, and services.”

For his part, H.E. Minister Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari reaffirmed Qatar's strong interest in deepening bilateral relations with Ethiopia. He expressed appreciation for Ethiopia's economic reform efforts and emphasized the immense potential for collaboration on impactful trade and investment projects.

Mr. Fahad Hamad Al-Sulaiti reaffirmed Qatar Fund for Development's readiness to identify and support projects that promote inclusive development, investment, and trade between the two nations.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to establishing a joint technical team to identify concrete projects for implementation and to develop a roadmap for deeper, long-term cooperation between Ethiopia and Qatar.

