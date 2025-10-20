EU Strategy For Cooperation In The Indo-Pacific: Council Approves Conclusions

MENAFN - Pressat) Today, the Council approved conclusions on thestressing that the EU should further intensify its strategic focus, presence, visibility and actions in the Indo-Pacific with the aim of contributing to our joint stability, security, prosperity and sustainable development, underpinned by the promotion of democracy, rule of law, human rights and international law.

The EU Strategy for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, which was launched in September 2021, continues to provide a sound framework for EU engagement in a region spanning from the east coast of Africa to the Pacific islands. Important steps have been taken to implement the strategy in the seven key priority areas, both at the EU and member state level, with a particular focus on three core areas of engagement: security and defence challenges, the green and digital transition, and trade and economic security.

The Council underlines that the EU and the Indo-Pacific face increasingly complex security challenges, being directly impacted by Russia's war of aggression against the Ukraine and ongoing tensions in the South and East China Seas and across the Taiwan Strait, amongst others. The Council also reiterates its serious concerns about the current situation in both Afghanistan and Myanmar, and its unwavering commitment to achieving a just, comprehensive and lasting peace in the Middle East on the basis of the two-State solution.

The Council looks forward to the fourth EU-Indo Pacific Ministerial Forum, to be convened by the High Representative in Brussels on 20-21 November 2025. EU-Indo Pacific Ministerial Fora constitute a unique platform for strategically interacting with audiences in both regions. They reflect the strong and shared interest of the EU and the Indo-Pacific partners in fostering concrete cooperation, including on a region-to-region basis, enhancing mutual security, prosperity and resilience and laying the foundations for an ever more ambitious partnership.

Together with the EU-African Union ministerial in May in Brussels, this is one of the two largest foreign ministers' diplomatic gatherings hosted by High Representative Kaja Kallas in Europe this year.



Council conclusions on EU Strategy for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific (2025) Joint Communication to the European Parliament and the Council on the EU Strategy for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific (2021)