Kuki Khel Grand Jirga In Khyber Discusses Local Issues, Announces Support For CM Sohail Afridi

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

A grand consultative jirga of the Kuki Khel tribe was held at Bab-e-Khyber under the chairmanship of Malik Naseer Ahmed Kuki Khel, where political, social, and public issues of the region were discussed in detail. The participants congratulated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on his election and announced plans to meet him in the coming days.

In his address, Malik Naseer Ahmed Kuki Khel said that Chief Minister Sohail Afridi belongs to their own area, assuring full support for his government. He expressed hope that the chief minister would pay special attention to key issues such as the development of the merged districts, the concerns of the Kuki Khel tribe, the Regi Lalma project, and the return and rehabilitation packages for displaced families in Tirah.

He emphasized that the provincial government must take immediate steps to restore law and order and address the ongoing wheat flour crisis. During the jirga, Malik Naseer Ahmed also announced measures to curb extravagant wedding practices, setting the maximum dowry (haq mehr) limit at Rs 300,000. He said that the decision was made in consultation with religious scholars, and further implementation steps would be finalized after their input.

Expressing concern over the growing menace of drug use, Malik Naseer Ahmed urged the government, particularly the chief minister, to take strict legal action against drug dealers and those involved in the trade to protect the youth from destruction.

He also called upon members of the Kuki Khel community to uphold social discipline, avoid inappropriate behavior in marketplaces, and restrict women from visiting markets without a male family member. He warned that if such conduct continued, the jirga would take further action.

Other tribal elders and representatives attending the jirga presented various suggestions and agreed to form committees to address local issues. Additionally, the Kuki Khel Qaumi Committee approved the appointment of PTI senior leader Gohar Afridi as a special representative to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister.