Senate Delegation Participates In IPU Meetings, Highlights Jordan's Parliamentary Role

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 20 (Petra) -- Members of a Senate delegation, headed by Senate President Faisal Fayez, took part in various standing committee meetings of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), which began Sunday in Geneva, Switzerland, under the theme "upholding humanitarian norms and supporting humanitarian action in times of crisis." The conference is taking place from October 19 through 23.The Arab Parliamentary Group at the IPU held a coordination meeting that approved the nomination of Senator Mahasen Jaghoub, Chair of the Senate's National Youth Dialogue Committee, to represent the group in the IPU's Science and Technology Working Group.According to a Senate statement, the coordination meeting aimed to unify the positions of the Arab Parliamentary Group on key topics on the IPU conference agenda.Jaghoub's nomination reflects Jordan's leading role in parliamentary and international forums and its efforts to promote innovation, scientific research, and parliamentary diplomacy.Jaghoub was earlier elected by the IPU Governing Council as a member of the IPU's Middle East Affairs Committee, where she took part in its meetings during the ongoing conference.Senators Mohammad Ississ, Hayel Obeidat, Asia Yaghi, and Ammar Qudah participated in committee meetings on global issues. Ississ joined discussions on sustainable development, economic fairness, and tax evasion. Obeidat took part in talks on the United Nations Secretary-General election process and reform efforts. Yaghi attended sessions on protecting victims of international adoption, while Qudah joined deliberations on arms control and post-conflict peacebuilding.