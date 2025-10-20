403
Kuwait FM Receives Written Letter From Tajik Counterpart
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Kuwait, Oct 20 (KUNA) - Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received a written message from Tajik Minister of Foreign Affairs Sirojiddin Muhriddin on ways to enhance bilateral relations and cooperation across various fields.
The message also addressed prospects for regional and international cooperation.
This came during the Minister's reception of the Tajikistan's Ambassador to Kuwait Zubaydullo Zubaydov, on Monday at the ministry. (end)
