Judo Bio Presents Data Demonstrating Sustained, Kidney-Selective Gene Silencing Across Species

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In vivo studies demonstrate robust and durable gene silencing across rodents and non-human primates

Megalin-targeting ligand-siRNA conjugates (megalin-STRIKERs) deliver siRNAs to proximal tubular epithelial cells (PTECs) in the kidney leading to target gene silencing across multiple targets

Data provide foundation for applying megalin-STRIKERs to achieve selective gene silencing for therapeutic intervention in systemic and renal diseases

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judo Bio, a biotechnology company pioneering oligonucleotide medicines delivery to the kidney, today announced the presentation of preclinical data demonstrating that its megalin-STRIKER oligonucleotide therapeutics achieved robust and sustained, kidney cell-selective gene silencing in rodents and non-human primates. The data were presented at the 21st Annual Meeting of the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society (OTS) taking place on October 19-22 in Budapest, Hungary.

Megalin-STRIKERs are ligand-siRNA conjugates that bind to megalin on proximal tubular epithelial cells (PTECs) in the kidney, resulting in cell-specific uptake of oligonucleotide and subsequent gene silencing of the target mRNA. The data presented at OTS highlight the modularity and therapeutic potential of megalin-STRIKERs to silence disease modifying genes expressed in PTEC, the epithelial cells that play a pivotal role in solute reabsorption and homeostasis.

“We are pleased to share the steady progress that we have made in advancing the STRIKE platform for delivery of oligonucleotide therapeutics to the kidney,” said Alfica Sehgal, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Judo Bio.“Our results demonstrated dose-dependent gene knockdown exceeding 70% with sustained duration. The modularity of our platform enables a rapid path towards therapeutic application of megalin-STRIKERs across multiple systemic diseases.”

The preclinical data presented at OTS showed translation of the megalin-STRIKER platform from rodents to non-human primates. Key findings include:



Megalin-STRIKERs distributed specifically to PTECs in kidneys across both species.

In both rodents and non-human primates, single administration of megalin-STRIKERs achieved approximately 70% target gene knockdown sustained for 2 months. In rodents, the kidney-selective knockdown of the target gene was dose-dependent and corresponded with a dose proportional increase in siRNA levels.



Judo Bio's OTS poster presentation is available here on the company's website.

About Judo Bio

Judo Bio is pioneering oligonucleotide medicines delivered to the kidney, opening the way for new genetic medicines for systemic and renal diseases. With its STRIKE (Selectively Targeting RNA Into KidnEy) platform, the company is using a proprietary approach to create ligand-RNA conjugate drugs designed for receptor-mediated uptake by specific kidney cell types, resulting in gene silencing of disease-modifying target genes. Judo Bio's initial pipeline programs are megalin-STRIKERs that use the megalin receptor family to selectively deliver siRNA therapeutics to the proximal tubule of the kidney to silence mRNA expression of specific solute carrier proteins (SLCs), thereby inhibiting the uptake of circulating solutes linked to systemic diseases. Located in Cambridge, MA, Judo Bio's team and advisors include experts in oligonucleotide therapies and innovative drug development. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn.

