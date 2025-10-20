403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UNLEASH THE BEAST: PUBG MOBILE X DYING LIGHT: THE BEAST COLLABORATION ARRIVES
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Manama – October 19, 2025 – PUBG MOBILE, one of the w’rld’s most popular mobile games, is excited to announce a collaboration with Te’hland’s highly anticipated survival horror game, Dying Light: The Beast.
In the first official collaboration with the recently released Dying Light: The Beast, from today until November 4, PUBG MOBILE players can charge into the battlegrounds and experience exclusive new content from the latest cross-promotion between the two games.
PUBG MOBILE players will face off against zombies from Dying Light: The Beast (including the Biter, Viral, and Charger) in Castor Woods, appearing across Livik and Erangel. Each zombie type poses a different level of threat: Biters are slow but pose a problem in groups; Virals move faster, attacking in quick succession when close; and Chargers are the toughest, with higher health and two powerful attack methods - tackle and charge.
All three zombie types can be found inside the Castor Woods building. Players who eliminate them will unlock a safe zone upstairs, where they can obtain unique items such as a Baseball Bat and the Genome Synthetic Booster syringe. Using the syringe lets players tap into Beast Mode, granting enhanced mobility, extra damage reduction, and the ability to unleash the Aerial Smash attack. The crossover continues in Metro Royale, where the gameplay remains the same as themed mode, but with one difference: when successfully extracting from a match, the syringe will become a sellable item.
In WOW mode, running from October 20 to December 20, players will encounter five zombie types - including Charger, Viral, and three Biter variants - as well as an official crossover map themed around Dying Light: The Beast. This update follows the launch of World of Wonder 1.0 in PUBG MOBILE Version 4.0 which expanded access to creation tools and empowered more players to design and share unique content.
To take the PUBG MOBILE x Dying Light: The Beast experience even further, PUBG MOBILE players will be able to join a special themed event from today until November 4. Players who participate in the event and complete missions will have the chance to obtain rewards such as, DYING LIGHT: THE BEAST Avatar, DYING LIGHT: THE BEAST Avatar Frame and DYING LIGHT: THE BEAST Set, featuring Kyle Crane’s outfit.
Meanwhile, in Dying Light: The Beast, players can also look forward to a special themed event. It will introduce a side quest and open world activities with crossover rewards. By completing the quest, players will be able to unlock exclusive collaboration items including a crossover Kyle Crane outfit, vehicle skin, baseball bat, frying pan and charm which will all feature the joint logo of PUBG MOBILE and Dying Light: The Beast.
“Working with PUBG MOBILE was an absolute delight as ’t’s bringing two iconic survival-focused franchises together’ We’re looking forward to players experiencing a brand new side quest themed around air drops later this”month”, says Tymoł Smektała, Dying Light Franchise Director. Techland will share more about the event soon, so stay tuned!
“This collaboration with the recently released, smash hi‘ ‘Dying Light: The B’ast’ gives PUBG MOBILE a very special opportunity to bring new experiences and foes to the battlegrounds, enhancing players' battles in a really exciting way. Facing off against the undead and embracing the power of the Beast in the new themed mode, exploring Zombie creativity in World Of Wonder, and updates to Metro Royale, there is a lot for players to get their teeth sunk into as we approach Halloween and ”eyond” , said Vincent Wang, Head of PUBG MOBILE Publishing at Tencent Games.
The PUBG MOBILE x Dying Light: The Beast collaboration gameplay will be available from October 16 to November 4 in the themed mode and Metro Royale. The PUBG MOBILE in-game event will also take place from October 16 to November 4. WOW mode will run from October 20 to December 20. Download and play the game for free on the App Store and Google Play Store to try the new content.
In the first official collaboration with the recently released Dying Light: The Beast, from today until November 4, PUBG MOBILE players can charge into the battlegrounds and experience exclusive new content from the latest cross-promotion between the two games.
PUBG MOBILE players will face off against zombies from Dying Light: The Beast (including the Biter, Viral, and Charger) in Castor Woods, appearing across Livik and Erangel. Each zombie type poses a different level of threat: Biters are slow but pose a problem in groups; Virals move faster, attacking in quick succession when close; and Chargers are the toughest, with higher health and two powerful attack methods - tackle and charge.
All three zombie types can be found inside the Castor Woods building. Players who eliminate them will unlock a safe zone upstairs, where they can obtain unique items such as a Baseball Bat and the Genome Synthetic Booster syringe. Using the syringe lets players tap into Beast Mode, granting enhanced mobility, extra damage reduction, and the ability to unleash the Aerial Smash attack. The crossover continues in Metro Royale, where the gameplay remains the same as themed mode, but with one difference: when successfully extracting from a match, the syringe will become a sellable item.
In WOW mode, running from October 20 to December 20, players will encounter five zombie types - including Charger, Viral, and three Biter variants - as well as an official crossover map themed around Dying Light: The Beast. This update follows the launch of World of Wonder 1.0 in PUBG MOBILE Version 4.0 which expanded access to creation tools and empowered more players to design and share unique content.
To take the PUBG MOBILE x Dying Light: The Beast experience even further, PUBG MOBILE players will be able to join a special themed event from today until November 4. Players who participate in the event and complete missions will have the chance to obtain rewards such as, DYING LIGHT: THE BEAST Avatar, DYING LIGHT: THE BEAST Avatar Frame and DYING LIGHT: THE BEAST Set, featuring Kyle Crane’s outfit.
Meanwhile, in Dying Light: The Beast, players can also look forward to a special themed event. It will introduce a side quest and open world activities with crossover rewards. By completing the quest, players will be able to unlock exclusive collaboration items including a crossover Kyle Crane outfit, vehicle skin, baseball bat, frying pan and charm which will all feature the joint logo of PUBG MOBILE and Dying Light: The Beast.
“Working with PUBG MOBILE was an absolute delight as ’t’s bringing two iconic survival-focused franchises together’ We’re looking forward to players experiencing a brand new side quest themed around air drops later this”month”, says Tymoł Smektała, Dying Light Franchise Director. Techland will share more about the event soon, so stay tuned!
“This collaboration with the recently released, smash hi‘ ‘Dying Light: The B’ast’ gives PUBG MOBILE a very special opportunity to bring new experiences and foes to the battlegrounds, enhancing players' battles in a really exciting way. Facing off against the undead and embracing the power of the Beast in the new themed mode, exploring Zombie creativity in World Of Wonder, and updates to Metro Royale, there is a lot for players to get their teeth sunk into as we approach Halloween and ”eyond” , said Vincent Wang, Head of PUBG MOBILE Publishing at Tencent Games.
The PUBG MOBILE x Dying Light: The Beast collaboration gameplay will be available from October 16 to November 4 in the themed mode and Metro Royale. The PUBG MOBILE in-game event will also take place from October 16 to November 4. WOW mode will run from October 20 to December 20. Download and play the game for free on the App Store and Google Play Store to try the new content.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment