Clearmind Medicine Announces Publication Of U.S. Patent Application Targeting Binge Behavior Disorders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Canada, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearmind Medicine Inc. (Nasdaq: CMND), (FSE: CWY0) (“Clearmind” or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve major under-treated health problems, today announced the publication of a U.S. patent application by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its innovative combination therapy of 5-methoxy-2-aminoindane (MEAI) and N-Acylethanolamines, such as Palmitoylethanolamide (PEA), addressing binge behavior disorders.

The patent application stems from Clearmind's ongoing collaboration with SciSparc Ltd. (Nasdaq: SPRC). This therapy targets multiple binge behaviors, including excessive alcohol consumption binge eating, smoking, compulsive shopping, and problematic sexual conduct. The combination leverages MEAI's neuroplastic properties to reduce impulsivity and reward-seeking behavior, which, together with PEA, has shown a synergistic pharmacological effect and therefore potentially offering a breakthrough in treating substance use disorders and addictions by presenting a more effective and safer treatment than those available today.

This publication builds on Clearmind's intellectual property portfolio. The Company has filed 13 patents related to its collaboration with SciSparc, focusing on MEAI and N-Acylethanolamines combinations for conditions such as alcohol use disorder, cocaine addiction, obesity and weight loss, and depression. Preclinical data supports MEAI's efficacy in mitigating addictive behaviors while preserving normal natural reward pathways.

“The publication of this U.S. patent application represents yet another advancement in our mission to pioneer safe and effective, next-generation treatments for binge behaviors,” said Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani, CEO of Clearmind.“By combining MEAI's unique neuroplastic profile with PEA's synergistic benefits, we're aiming to address a significant unmet needs in addiction medicine. We believe that this strengthens our position as a leader in psychedelic therapeutics and paves the way for additional clinical development.”

About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind is a clinical-stage psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods or supplements.

The Company's intellectual portfolio currently consists of nineteen patent families including 31 granted patents. The Company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.

Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on Nasdaq under the symbol "CMND" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol“CWY0.”

