Ukraine Repels All Russian Attacks In South, Destroys Enemy Assault Group Near Stepnohirsk Military Spox
“Over the past day, in the operational zone of the South group of forces, the enemy conducted four assault operations, three of them near the Antonivskyi automobile bridge, attempting to seize our positions. Another engagement took place near the settlement of Plavni in the Orikhiv sector. The battle lasted over three and a half hours, but Ukraine's Defense Forces held the position and destroyed the enemy assault group,” the spokesperson said.
According to Voloshyn, the enemy actively used drones, recording 680 kamikaze drone strikes, with over 250 in the Prydniprovske sector and 415 in the Orikhiv sector. Additionally, there were 27 attacks with loitering munitions and around 250 artillery strikes, involving thousands of shells.
“Over 20 settlements in the south, including Ochakiv in Mykolaiv region and Kherson, came under artillery fire. The enemy continues shelling near Stepnohirsk and Mali Shcherbaky, actively using drones to drop munitions,” Voloshyn added.Read also: Russian forces attempt to create“kill zones” for future assaults - Voloshyn
He noted that since dawn, Russian assault operations near Stepnohirsk have been underway, but Ukraine's Defense Forces are holding their positions to halt enemy advancement.
Ukrinform previously reported that 168 combat clashes between Ukrainian forces and Russian invaders were recorded along the front on October 19.
Photo: AFU General Staff
