Niu Technologies To Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results On November 17, 2025
Niu Technologies Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website at
About NIU
As the world's leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance electric motorcycles, mopeds, bicycles, as well as kick-scooters and e-bikes. NIU has a diversified product portfolio that caters to the various demands of our users and addresses different urban travel scenarios. Currently, NIU offers two model lineups, comprising a number of different vehicle types. These include (i) the electric motorcycle, moped and bicycle series, including the NQi, MQi, UQi, FQi series and others, and (ii) the micro-mobility series, including the kick-scooter series KQi and the e-bike series BQi. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to sell its products and provide services to users.
For more information, please visit
Investor Relations Contact:
Niu Technologies
E-mail: ...
