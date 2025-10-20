Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Transactions In Connection With Share Buy-Back Program


2025-10-20 06:47:30
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Announcement


A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program


On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the“Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 13 to 17 October, 2025:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 121,435 1,478,389,220
13 October 2025 730 12,101.7260 8,834,260
14 October 2025 710 12,516.0986 8,886,430
15 October 2025 700 12,608.4571 8,825,920
16 October 2025 690 12,749.7101 8,797,300
17 October 2025 680 12,961.9118 8,814,100
Total 13-17 October 2025 3,510 44,158,010
Accumulated in the second phase of the program 34,476 454,482,140
Accumulated under the program 124,945 1,522,547,230
Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 687,907 8,471,607,404
13 October 2025 3,670 12,095.7084 44,391,250
14 October 2025 3,560 12,520.9213 44,574,480
15 October 2025 3,508 12,581.3298 44,135,305
16 October 2025 3,460 12,734.8382 44,062,540
17 October 2025 3,407 12,966.5365 44,176,990
Total 13-17 October 2025 17,605 221,340,565
Bought from the Foundation* 2,304 12,572.6895 28,967,477
Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 195,351 2,589,982,792
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 707,816 8,721,915,446

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 124,945 A shares and 807,647 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.89% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 20 October, 2025

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521


Attachments

  • Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 42
  • Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 42 2025

