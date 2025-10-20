Weightwatchers Collaborates With Amazon Pharmacy To Increase Medication Delivery Speed, Convenience And Savings For Members

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) (“WeightWatchers” or the“Company”), the global leader in science-backed weight management, today announced a collaboration with Amazon Pharmacy, a full-service online pharmacy. Through this collaboration, WeightWatchers Clinic members will gain access to real-time medication availability, automatic coupon savings, and fast, reliable home delivery for weight management medications.

This integration comes as demand for GLP-1s and other weight management medications continues to surge nationwide. WeightWatchers Clinic members can now check in-stock availability, compare delivery times, and choose Amazon Pharmacy to fill their prescriptions-making access to medication faster, simpler and more convenient.

"At WeightWatchers, we're committed to making it simpler and faster to access the weight management medications they need, and our collaboration with Amazon Pharmacy does exactly that," said Jon Volkmann, Chief Operations Officer at WeightWatchers. "By delivering speed, reliability, and convenience we're helping members stay focused on their health goals, not on pharmacy logistics."

To make it easier and more affordable for WeightWatchers Clinic members, Amazon Pharmacy automatically applies manufacturer-sponsored savings at checkout with no enrollment or manually-entered coupon cards required. Members also benefit from Amazon's renowned delivery infrastructure, with free two-day shipping for Prime members and same-day delivery in eligible locations.

Supported by licensed pharmacists, robotic vial-filling systems, smart order-routing, and Amazon's industry-leading logistics, WeightWatchers Clinic members can count on fast, reliable service, and prescriptions delivered directly to their door.

"We're thrilled to partner with WeightWatchers, the leader in science-backed weight management, to provide their members faster, more reliable access to medications," said Tanvi Patel, VP and GM of Amazon Pharmacy. "By pairing WeightWatchers' trusted programs with Amazon's customer-first pharmacy and delivery capabilities, we're helping members spend less time worrying about prescriptions and more time focusing on their health."

This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to expanding access, improving convenience, and advancing health outcomes for those using weight management medications. As WeightWatchers and Amazon Pharmacy build on this collaboration, members can expect even more streamlined prescription support as part of their overall health journey.

Through WeightWatchers' holistic model-pairing medication access with clinically proven nutrition programs, behavior change, and community support-members receive comprehensive care that helps promote adherence, and minimize side effects of weight management medications, ultimately driving more sustainable and superior results. In a recent WeightWatchers Clinic study, members lost 21% of their body weight at 12 months, outperforming results published by other telehealth providers and many clinical trials.

ABOUT WEIGHTWATCHERS

WeightWatchers is the global leader in science-backed weight management, offering an integrated support system that combines scientific expertise and human connection. With more than 60 years of experience, WeightWatchers is the most studied commercial weight management program in the world, delivered through its No. 1 U.S. doctor-recommended weight-loss program. Its holistic, personalized approach also includes U.S.-based clinical interventions, medications when clinically appropriate, and a global network of coaches and community support. Since 1963, the company has surrounded its members with the support they need to reach and sustain their goals, wherever they are on their journey. Members can access these solutions directly, or through WeightWatchers for Business' full-spectrum platform for employers, health plans, and payers. In a landscape crowded with contradictory advice, isolating apps, and one-size-fits-all solutions, WeightWatchers offers a proven path forward, grounded in empathy and designed to help every member feel better in their body and live a longer, healthier life. For more information, visit weightwatchers.

